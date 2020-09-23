Trump Says 2020 US Presidential Election Could End Up in Supreme Court

"I think this will end up in the Supreme Court," Trump told reporters. "And I think it's important we have nine justices."
The White House said Trump will announce his candidate for a Supreme Court justice on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. GMT).
The 87-year-old Ginsburg, one of the nine judges on the Supreme Court and a liberal supported by Democrats and Republicans, died on 18 September of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. Before her passing, the Supreme Court had a 5-4 conservative majority, but some justices, like John Roberts have often ruled in agreement with more liberal justices.
The move by Trump and the Republicans to fill the vacancy just six weeks before the 3 November presidential election is being contested by Democrats, who note that former US President Barack Obama did not fill a vacancy left with the passing of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016 before the presidential election.
Trump, who won the 2016 race, now faces, as his opponent, Obama’s former vice president, Joe Biden.
