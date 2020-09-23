US Police in Riot Gear Clash With Protesters in City of Louisville After Breonna Taylor Announcement

The city of Louisville saw clashes between US police and the protesters after it was announced that police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor will not be prosecuted.
Police fired rubber bullets at the protesters, and several arrests have been conducted shortly after the clashes began.
Earlier in the day, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the deadly use of force by two police officers involved in Taylor's killing was justified in order to protect themselves, so state law prohibits his office from pursuing criminal charges against them.
After the announcement, videos emerged showing National Guard personnel driving through downtown Louisville in armored vehicles.
Other footage revealed protesters near the Breonna Taylor memorial in downtown Louisville lighting trashcans on fire and expressing outrage after a grand jury's decision to indict one former police officer for endangering residents who lived in an apartment next door to Taylor's when the fatal police raid happened in March.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
