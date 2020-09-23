US Grand Jury Indicts Officer on Criminal Charges in Breonna Taylor Killing

In March, Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot to death in her own home in Louisville, Kentucky by three narcotics officers executing a “no-knock” search warrant.

A Kentucky grand jury has indicted at least one police officer with “wanton endangerment” in the killing of African-American woman Breonna Taylor in March.

The decision was announced by Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell in open court on Wednesday.

The move comes after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron stated that he would announce the results of the grand jury's investigation into Taylor’s shooting later in the day.

Cameron said that he would disclose whether the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting would face criminal charges during the 23 September press conference at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT).

The statement came shortly after Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a 72-hour curfew for Louisville earlier in the day, saying, “no matter what Attorney General Cameron announces, I urge everyone to commit, once again, to a peaceful, lawful response”.

The move was preceded by Fischer saying last week that the city administration would pay $12 million in compensation to Breonna Taylor's family and carry out reforms in the Louisville Metro Police Department, as part of the settlement of a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the police.

“I'm deeply, deeply sorry for Breonna's death. My administration is not waiting to move ahead with needed reforms to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again”, the mayor told reporters.

Breonna Taylor’s Shooting

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, who worked as an emergency room technician, was fatally shot on 13 March, when three plain-clothes narcotics officers made a “no-knock warrant” raid on her apartment.

The detectives were looking for two suspected drug dealers who were not present at the time. Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker opened fire on the officers, later insisting they failed to identify themselves as police. The officers fired over 20 shots in return, eight of which struck the unarmed Taylor. No narcotics were found in Taylor’s home.

In June, the police department fired one of the three officers, detective Brett Hankison, for displaying "extreme indifference to the value of human life" when he fired ten bullets into Taylor's apartment. The two other officers have been reassigned to administrative duties.

Taylor’s shooting along with the death of Black man George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer in May sparked wide-scale protests against racism and police brutality across the US.