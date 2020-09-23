Louisville Mayor Orders 72-Hour Curfew Ahead of Breonna Taylor Probe Announcement

The Kentucky Attorney General is scheduled to make the announcement at 1:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. GMT).
"My third executive order sets a county-wide, 72-hour curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. beginning tonight", Fischer said during a press conference.
A state of emergency was previously declared in Louisville ahead of the state Attorney General's announcement.
Taylor was killed in her Louisville home in March when police officers executed a no-knock drug search warrant late at night. Taylor's boyfriend fired a shot in self-defence fearing the entrants were burglars, which prompted four police officers to unleash a barrage of bullets on the house, hitting Taylor eight times.
Fischer announced last week that the city of Louisville will pay $12 million to Taylor's family as part of a settlement for her death.
All comments
Show new comments (0)