Trump: US Imposes More Sanctions on Imports of Cuban Alcohol, Tobacco

US President Donald Trump has announced new sanctions on Cuba.
"Today, as part of our continuing fight against communist oppression, I am announcing that the Treasury Department will prohibit US travellers from staying at properties owned by the Cuban government. We're also further restricting the importation of alcohol and Cuban tobacco", Trump said in a statement.
The statement comes after US President Donald Trump on 10 September extended trade restrictions against Cuba for one year.
In 2014, the United States and Cuba expressed their intention to begin working on improving bilateral relations. Then US President Barack Obama lifted many restraints that the United States had imposed on Cuba, including travel restrictions.
However, current US President Donald Trump toughened the policy once he came to power in 2016, limiting travel, boosting the economic embargo on Cuba, and imposing sanctions on Cuban officials.
