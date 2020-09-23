Register
23 September 2020
    Senator Ted Cruz waves around declassified 'top secret' document implicating FBI director James Comey and members of the Obama administration in alleged effort to go after incoming Trump administration officials.

    Ted Cruz Blocks Senate Tribute to RBG Over 'Dying Wish Not to Replace Her Until New POTUS Installed'

    US
    Senate Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer accused Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz of "legal sophistry" for proposing an amendment to remove late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's valedictory wish to only be replaced by "a new president".

    US Senator Ted Cruz has blocked a resolution to honour late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as Democrats have refused to remove her alleged dying wish not to be replaced until there is a new president from the document.

    "Specifically, the Democratic leader wants to add a statement that Justice Ginsburg's position should not be filled until a new president is installed, purportedly based on a comment Justice Ginsburg made to family members shortly before she passed", he said.

    The Texas Republican accused Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday of politicising what should have been a cross-party statement celebrating Ginsburg's life and work. 

    "Unfortunately, the Democratic leader has put forth an amendment to turn that bipartisan resolution into a partisan resolution," Cruz said.

    Cruz asked Schumer to strike from the motion Ginsburg's reported statement before her death on Friday that "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

    "That, of course, is not the standard," Cruz insisted. "Under the Constitution, members of the judiciary do not appoint their own successors."

    U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, 18 September 2020.
    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    Donald Trump Dares Nancy Pelosi To Impeach Him a Second Time For Filling SCOTUS Seat
    “Justice Ginsburg would easily see through the legal sophistry of the argument of the junior senator from Texas,” Schumer replied, refusing to accept the amendment. “To turn Justice Ginsburg’s dying words against her is so, so beneath the dignity of this body.”

    An acrimonious battle has already broken out over Republican plans to appoint Ginsburg's successor before the November 3 presidential election, which would ensure a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court bench.

    Some commentators have urged Democratic candidate Joe Biden to increase the number of justices way above the traditional nine and stack it with liberals, as president Franklin Roosevelt planned to do in 1937. However, the Republican majority in the Senate would still be able to block those appointments at least until the mid-term elections.  

    Cruz said he was sad to see Democrats "embrace more and more dangerous and radical proposals, including trying to use brute political force to politicize the court,” and pointed out that Ginsburg herself opposed expanding the Supreme Court only last year.

    “Nine seems to be a good number. It’s been that way for a long time,” she told NPR in July 2019 "I think it was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the court."

     

    Related:

    ‘Inflection Point’: Social Victories Imperiled by Potential Supreme Court Conservative Supermajority
    Trump Says He Is 'Constitutionally Obligated' to Fill Supreme Court Vacancy
    Bader-Ginsburg Death Provokes Hysteria — And Historical Amnesia
    Tags:
    US Supreme Court, US Election 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Ted Cruz, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Senate
    Votre message a été envoyé!
