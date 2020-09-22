Democrats, GOP Reach Agreement on Continuing Resolution to Avoid Gov't Shutdown, Pelosi Says

During the recent weeks, the Republicans and the Democrats have been going through heated debates over the federal budget that is set to expire in the end of September. The deal between the parties would keep the government funded through 11 December, giving more time to agree on the budget.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement Tuesday, saying that a bipartisan agreement between the GOP and the Democrats has been reached on the continuing resolution, avoiding the government shutdown before the national election.

“We have reached an agreement with Republicans on the CR to add nearly $8 billion in desperately needed nutrition assistance for hungry schoolchildren and families. We also increase accountability in the Commodity Credit Corporation, preventing funds for farmers from being misused for a Big Oil bailout", Pelosi stated.

She also announced that "the vital, expiring lifeline of Pandemic EBT [federal program providing food support for schoolchildren]" has been renewed for a full year, along with introducing lower administrative requirements on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) "for families in the middle of this crisis".

The Democrats and the Republicans in Congress were not able to agree on the federal budget for several weeks, as the deadline for the government funding expiration was set on 30 September, raising the possibility of the government shutdown in the wake of the national election.

The talks were stalled particularly due to the Democrats insisting on the larger new coronavirus relief package, which would include "at least $2.5 trillion", refusing to negotiate otherwise, while the GOP members stood with the milder package, pointing to the recent changes in the country's economy.

The announced continuing resolution will prevent the government from shutting down before the national election, leaving the two parties with more time to agree on the federal budget amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first coronavirus relief bill was signed by US President Donald Trump in March, providing a government aid of $3 trillion for American families and companies affected by the aftermath of COVID-19 crisis.