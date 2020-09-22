Register
22:15 GMT22 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. troops stand guard during a handover ceremony of A-29 Super Tucano planes from U.S. to the Afghan forces, in Kabul, Afghanistan September 17, 2020

    Pentagon Planning 'Condition-Based' Full Withdrawal From Afghanistan by May 2021

    © REUTERS / OMAR SOBHANI
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    221
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/16/1080542282_0:139:2851:1742_1200x675_80_0_0_594009db05bd314e067c10fdc5e5aca6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009221080542329-pentagon-planning-condition-based-full-withdrawal-from-afghanistan-by-may-2021/

    US President Donald Trump, in his re-election campaign, promised to end America's "endless wars", particularly vowing to reduce the US military presence in Afghanistan and Iraq.

    The US Department of Defence is "conducting prudent planning" to withdraw all US soldiers from Afghanistan by May 2021 "if conditions warrant", a Pentagon official told the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on National Security at a House Hearing on the Trump Administration's Afghanistan Policy.

    “I’d like to make it clear that [Defense Secretary Mark Esper] has not issued orders to reduce military personnel below this 4,000 to 5,000 level in Afghanistan, although we are conducting prudent planning to withdraw to zero service members by May 2021 if conditions warrant, per the US-Taliban agreement,” David Helvey, the official performing the duties of assistant secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, said at the hearing.

    According to the official, the Pentagon expects to be "at about 4,500 troops" in Afghanistan by November.

    The remarks come as intra-Afghan peace talks are ongoing in the capital of Qatar, Doha, between the Afghan government and the Taliban* group, marking the first negotiations between the warring sides in about two decades.

    The talks were prompted by a peace deal with the Taliban that Trump signed in February, particularly outlining a timeline for full US military withdrawal from Afghanistan by late spring of 2021. In exchange, the Taliban had to part ways with the Al Qaeda* terrorist group. 

    As the Qatari negotiations continue, violence and bomb clashes have been reported in Afghanistan, with the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, calling to reduce violence during the intra-Afghan talks. According to Khalilzad, although the Taliban has made some steps towards breaking up with Al Qaeda, it still has work to do.

    “We look for more steps before we are satisfied, and I believe that once we reach 4,500, we’d do an evaluation of ties and actions that they have taken and make decisions based on that,” Khalilzad said at the hearing.

    Both Khalilzad and Helvey insisted that the US full withdrawal from the region depends on the Taliban's ability to comply with the deal.

    “We’ll be watching very carefully to assess the conditions of Taliban compliance with the terms of its agreement, and that will be used to inform decisions on further and future withdrawals,” Helvey said.

    The peace talks in Doha began earlier in the month, with the two sides set to try to agree on a possible lasting ceasefire, along with reaching a power-sharing agreement and resolving women rights in Afghanistan.

    During his 2016 election campaign, Trump vowed to reduce America's foreign military presence, taking steps to withdraw US troops from conflict zones. Regarding Afghanistan, the US has already withdrawn some 3,000 soldiers from Afghanistan during the year, setting the current number of American troops in the region at estimated 8,600.

    *Taliban, Al Qaeda - terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries

    Related:

    Pompeo Hopes for Full US Troop Exit From Afghanistan Next Year as Intra-Afghan Talks Start in Doha
    Taliban, Afghan Government Begin Talks: Are They Really Negotiating for Peace?
    US Special Representative Stresses Importance of Reducing Violence Amid Afghan Peace Talks
    Taliban Says Ending Decades-Long Afghan War in 1 Hour 'Makes No Sense'
    Tags:
    troop withdrawal, Qatar, Afghanistan, US troops, Pentagon, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of The Battle of Kulikovo With a Three-Day Festival
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo With a Three Day Festival
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse