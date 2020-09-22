News Anchor Chris Wallace Picks Topics for First Trump-Biden Debate

"[T]he topics for the September 29 debate are... The Trump and Biden Records, The Supreme Court, COVID-19, The Economy, Race and Violence in our Cities and the Integrity of the Election," the announcement said.
NEW: Chris Wallace, moderator of the first presidential debate, has selected topics for the 9/29 debate – The Trump and Biden Records, The Supreme Court, Covid-19, The Economy, Race and Violence in our Cities, The Integrity of the Election #Debates2020https://t.co/d7Q8iNXWzf— CPD (@debates) September 22, 2020
The first presidential debate will be held on Tuesday, 29 September, at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, the announcement said.
The format for the first debate calls for six 15-minute time segments dedicated to topics announced in advance in order to encourage deep discussion of the leading issues facing the country and all the debates bill to start at 9:00 pm Eastern Time and run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption, the announcement added.
