US Imposes Sanctions on 5 Venezuelan Individuals, Treasury Dept. Says

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN [Specially Designated Nationals] List: BENAVIDES RONDON, Williams Jose, BUCARAN PARAGUAN, Chaim Jose, GUTIERREZ PARRA, Jose Bernabe, LUCES OSORIO, Guillermo Antonio, PONENTE PARRA, Miguel Antonio Jose", the notice said.
On 21 September, the United States imposed sanctions against Maduro for cooperation with Iran. According to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, "for nearly two years, corrupt officials in Tehran have worked with the illegitimate regime in Venezuela to flout the UN arms embargo".
The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry has responded, saying that Caracas considers the new US sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as aggression, Washington can't prevent the country from building trade and economic relations with Iran.
The US then imposed several rounds of sanctions against Venezuelan officials and entities, blocking $7 billion in assets belonging to Venezuela's national oil and gas company, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), and its subsidiaries.
The United States and some of the Western countries have endorsed Guaido, slapped sanctions on Venezuela and froze its assets abroad. Russia, China, Turkey and other nations have supported Maduro as the only legitimate president.
Maduro accuses the West of using sanctions to topple him and take hold of Venezuela’s assets and resources.
