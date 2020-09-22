Register
13:08 GMT22 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, 18 September 2020.

    Donald Trump Dares Nancy Pelosi To Impeach Him a Second Time For Filling SCOTUS Seat

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    371
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/12/1080508111_0:15:3063:1737_1200x675_80_0_0_8f08eddced769ee7fc5a14e356b46a9b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009221080537136-donald-trump-dares-nancy-pelosi-to-impeach-him-a-second-time-for-filling-scotus-seat/

    The Speaker of the House of Representatives, an ardent critic of the president, was one of the key figures behind the impeachment inquiry into Trump, which ended with his acquittal.

    US President Donald Trump dared the Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to impeach him a second time for attempts to nominate a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the US Supreme Court Justice who died last week. 

    "I'm the only guy in the world that could be impeached for filling a seat. Go ahead, I want them to do that," Trump told his supporters at a rally in Toledo Ohio, adding that he "constitutionally obligated" to nominate a new justice.

    His statement comes a day after Pelosi did not rule out impeaching Trump or Attorney General William Barr if the Senate push through Trump’s nominee during a lame duck session.

    Trump wants to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal who was appointed by then-President Bill Clinton in 1993, with a conservative. He said his pick would be a woman and that he would announce her name on Friday or Saturday. Once the president names a nominee, the Senate, which is now dominated by Republicans, will hold a vote.

    Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell signalled that the vote will be held before upcoming presidential elections, scheduled for November. Democrats oppose the move. They accuse McConnell of hypocrisy, reminding him that when justice Anton Scalia died in 2016, McConnell refused to hold a vote to confirm the nominee put forward by Barack Obama, a Democrat.

    Pelosi, the most powerful Democrat, suggested that she and her fellow party members can influence the vote on Trump’s nominee.

    "We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I’m not about to discuss right now, but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country," Pelosi said.

    Who Was Ruth Ginsburg and Why is Trump’s Nominee Important?

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on 18 September at the age of 87 from pancreatic cancer. A graduate of Harvard Law school, she became the second female justice in the history of US Supreme Court, when she was nominated by president Bill Clinton. Ginsburg achieved near-celebrity status for defending women’s rights and progressive ideas.

    As mentioned earlier, Trump wants to replace Ginsburg, a liberal, with a conservative and if his nominee is confirmed, this will cement a right-leaning majority in the Supreme Court, the country’s highest court, for decades, as justices there serve until they die or retire.

    The US Supreme Court rules on the most contentious laws and disputes between states and the federal government.

    According to granddaughter of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the justice’s dying wish was not to be replaced until after the presidential election. Trump questioned the veracity of this statement.

    "Well, I don’t know that she said that, or was that written out by Adam Schiff and Schumer and Pelosi? I would be more inclined to the second," Trump said.

     

    Tags:
    US Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Nancy Pelosi, Democrats, impeachment, Barack Obama, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse