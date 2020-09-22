Register
10:40 GMT22 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    First Lady Melania Trump speaks during an event with young artists who depicted imagery related to the suffrage movement and the 19th Amendment, at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 24, 2020

    ‘No Thank You’: Melania Trump Reportedly ‘Scoffed’ at Ivanka for Planning to Be President

    © REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGO
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    202
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/19/1080271944_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_c37acec683235f89049da30d21f8e488.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009221080535547-no-thank-you-melania-trump-reportedly-scoffed-at-ivanka-for-planning-to-be-president/

    Donald Trump, as well as his former wife Ivana earlier both hailed their daughter Ivanka as a potential US president, saying she would make an efficient political leader, and now it appears Ivanka is not the only Trump family member to cherish the ambitious plans.

    First daughter Ivanka met a cold dismissal from FLOTUS after she made it clear in the White House that she could one day assume the top role in the Oval Office, according to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, former adviser and friend of Melania Trump. Wolkoff  recently said her friendship with Melania abruptly came to an end after POTUS’ inauguration in early 2017, which her event planning company was contracted to organise, later drawing a federal probe over allegedly misused funds.

    “Melania would roll her eyes whenever she heard Ivanka ramble on about her grand plan on becoming America's first female president with Jared by her side,” a source connected to Ms. Wolkoff’s recent book “Melania & Me” shared with the Daily Mail, adding that Jared Kushner would likewise ultimately weigh in, touting his wife:

    “She's got what it takes, she's a born leader, the people love her, look at her' and Melania would mumble 'no thank you',” the source said.

    Ivanka appears to be not the only Trump who has revealed an ambitious goal of running for president. As the source put it, Melania also “had to deal with Donald Jr.’s conviction” that he too would follow in his Dad’s footsteps and aim to become the country’s Commander-in-Chief.

    “Melania would discretely shake her head in disgust over these two running around the White House saying 'look at me, look at me' and acting like they were the ones in charge,” the Daily Mail was told, with the source claiming that while FLOTUS “strove for peace and order in her new home,” she couldn’t help but liken the White House to “an out-of-control circus thanks to its self-appointed co-ringleaders Ivanka and Don Jr.”

    Takes From Explosive 'Melania & Me' 

    In one part of the now-publicised “Melania & Me”, the First Lady is revealed to view Ivanka and certain other Trump family members as “snakes,” with the author exemplifying the stance by outlining certain instances: when Ivanka cut ahead of the First Lady, speaking at press conferences and taking the floor at high-profile events where Mrs. Trump was not present.

    vanka Trump speaks to introduce President Donald Trump from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    vanka Trump speaks to introduce President Donald Trump from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020

    “Melania lived in New York. She didn’t appear in public or release statements to the press. Her social media was quiet,” Melania’s ex-adviser depicted what was at the start of Trump’s term in an extract published by Town and Country magazine, recounting how Ivanka rushed to “fill the void of the ‘ating’ First Lady” by bombarding her social media audience with constant posts and “press releases galore” about her involvement with women’s issues, before Melania launched her landmark BeBest campaign.

    Wolkoff, who used to be one of Melania's closest friends, shared the other day in an interview with 60 Minutes, that President Trump is preparing his elder daughter to become the next US president and Melania is “complicit” in the said ambitious plans, since she isn’t visibly “unhappy” about it.

    "You have to understand who they [the Trumps] are to understand what they're trying to do - which is fleece the nation,” Wolkoff recounted, going on to say that the fact of Trump “getting Ivanka ready to become a President and already putting that in people's minds is just insane”.

    'Branding' Ivanka

    Claiming that "[Melania] has succumbed" to her stepdaughter's ability “to squash her as the First Lady” in a bid  “to affect change”, the author, who published her explosive revelations last month, a very short while before the presidential polls, went on to suggest that Trump has already shown the world who he has picked for “branding” as a potential US president between the two ladies closest to him.

    President Trump is known to have indeed lauded his daughter (currently a senior White House advisor) in public, arguing she would make a better president than Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

     “They're all saying, 'We want Ivanka'. I don't blame you,” he said in response to the crowd of people chanting for his daughter.

    Ivana Trump, Ivanka’s mother and President Trump’s former wife, likewise views her daughter as capable of taking the senior government role.  “I think she could one day be the first girl, or woman, president. Definitely. She’s smart as hell. She’s beautiful. She’s au courant. And how much more can you have?” Ivana told  ITV’s Loose Women.

    Related:

    Donald Trump’s Ex Wife Ivana Opens Up on How She Gets Along With POTUS, FLOTUS Melania
    Donald Trump ‘Branded’ Ivanka 'to Become President', and Melania Is ‘Complicit’, Author Claims
    'Melania Trump' Likeness in Slovenia Turns Bronze After Being Burned in a Fire
    Tags:
    president, political leaders, POTUS, FLOTUS, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse