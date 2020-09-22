Register
04:01 GMT22 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a law professor at Notre Dame University, poses in an undated photograph obtained from Notre Dame University September 19, 2020.

    US Media Speculate on Possible Ginsburg Replacement as Trump Says Will Announce Candidate by Weekend

    © REUTERS / MATT CASHORE/NOTRE DAME
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    120
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/16/1080531639_0:0:3077:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_927172c7a2073e1e164cd0dd0aa3bb8d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009221080531701-us-media-speculate-on-possible-ginsburg-replacement-as-trump-says-will-announce-candidate-by/

    A vacancy at the US Supreme Court emerged following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.

    Judge Amy Coney Barrett is viewed by some in the US media as an early favourite candidate for the US Supreme Court, which is reportedly echoed by US President Donald Trump, who, according to Fox News, met Barret on Monday.

    Trump said he will announce his candidate by the week's end, after services for Ginsburg, who passed away on Friday, are over. He earlier said that he intended to pick a female candidate for the SCOTUS vacancy.

    "She’s one of the people that’s very respected, but they’re all respected," Trump said, commenting on potentially picking Barrett as his candidate. "She is certainly one of the candidates, yes."

    According to Bloomberg, Trump described Barret as "a smart, hard-nosed, conservative jurist who would also come across well during televised confirmation hearings". He is also reportedly confident that she "won't be wobbly" on major conservative issues including abortion, gun rights and health care.

    Barret, 48, is anti-abortion and a Roman Catholic. She was one of Trump's finalist candidates for former Justice Anthony Kennedy's spot in 2018, but the position was taken by Justice Brett Kavanaugh. According to reports, Barret is also considered to have an advantage because she previously underwent the vetting process.

    Apart from Barret, reports say that the White House is also considering Appeals Court Judge Barbara Lagoa, a Cuban-American from Florida. Regarding her candidacy, Trump said that she is "highly thought of", pointing out that he does not know her, but "I hear she is outstanding".

    Media sources outlined, however, that Lagoa comes second after Barret, with Bloomberg alleging that Trump "expressed scepticism" over her conservative credentials, since she drew 27 Democratic votes when appointed at the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

    Trump earlier told Fox News that he has a list of four or five finalists and will announce his candidate by Saturday.

    “I’m looking at five [potential nominees] very seriously and making a decision either on Friday or Saturday. I will announce it either Friday or Saturday,” Trump said, later telling reporters at the White House that he was zeroing in on one or two candidates among five considered.

    A seat in the Supreme Court became vacant after the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, who died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Trump's move to quickly fill the vacancy has met criticism from some Democrats who insist that the November election should be held first, and then the winner can choose a new SCOTUS candidate.

    Trump, however, dismissed arguments and asserted "that would be good for the Republican Party, and I think it would be good for everybody to get it over with". His party expressed support for his move to fill the vacancy before the presidential election.

    Related:

    Trump Doubts Ruth Bader Ginsburg's 'Dying Wish' For No Pre-Election Replacement is Genuine
    Trump’s Taxes Still Hidden After SCOTUS Ruling, But for How Long?
    GOP Says Trump ‘Has Every Right’ to Fill SCOTUS Vacancy, Biden Says Seat Belongs to Election Winner
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, SCOTUSnominee, SCOTUS, US Supreme Court, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse