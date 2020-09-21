Register
14:20 GMT21 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks about stalled congressional talks with the Trump administration on the latest coronavirus relief during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, 13 August 2020.

    House Speaker ‘Malfunctions’: Twitter Giggles at Pelosi’s 'Good morning, Sunday Morning' Remark

    © REUTERS / SARAH SILBIGER
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/04/1080362153_0:174:3072:1902_1200x675_80_0_0_acd061e501345753414dc73e68f5ae7d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009211080526649-house-speaker-malfunctions-twitter-giggles-at-pelosis-good-morning-sunday-morning-remark/

    The 80-year-old Democratic Speaker of the US House of Representatives was asked about the prospects of a new attempt to impeach President Trump, but her bizarre response made the audience smirk and laugh it all off.

    Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi appears to have replied to a TV host in a disarray, blurting out a random phrase in response to ABC's This Week anchorman George Stephanopoulos’s question.

    Host George Stephanopoulos had asked the House Speaker about possibility of a second attempt to impeach Trump in the run-up to the upcoming presidential polls, days after POTUS vowed to nominate a new federal justice following the death of 87-year-old Ruth Ginzburg on Friday.

    “To be clear, you're not taking any arrows out of your quiver, you're not ruling anything out,” Stephanopoulos queried.

    However,  instead of responding to the anchor's question, 80-year-old Pelosi blurted out a hardly-expected random phrase, before laughing and then continuing, while avoiding answering the question.

    “Good morning, Sunday morning,” she dropped, going on to note:

    “We have a responsibility. we take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. We have a responsibility to meet the needs of the American People,” she said, opting for the most general remarks. However it’s not her beating around the bush that stirred an online debate, but the opening phrase, which made even Stephanopoulos openly smirk.

    US House of Representatives. (File)
    © AFP 2020 / SAUL LOEB
    US House Is 'Very Close' to Adopting Stopgap Funding Measure to Avert Gov't Shutdown, Pelosi Says

    “When you accidentally hit the reset button,” quipped one Twitter user, whereas another Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Senator and former presidential candidate, John McCain, assumed the House Speaker had visibly “malfunctioned”:

    “This is so uncomfortable to watch....And confusing. It’s like something is malfunctioning,” she wrote.

    “This clip is like somebody hit the reset button on Pelosi in the middle of an interview,” a third mused, with some others suggesting her bizarre response was aimed at shifting to another subject to speak on.

    “I think she tried to do the 'pivot and change the subject', but she doesn't have the dexterity she did when she was younger. And yet, he got the message. What's MORE telling was his reaction, er... non-reaction like she didn't say anything unusual at all,” a Twitterian shared.

    During the interview, Pelosi refused to rule out pushing forward a privileged impeachment that would potentially eat up Senate floor time in the hope of blocking a new Supreme Court nomination vowed by Trump in the wake of liberal justice Ruth Ginzburg’s death.

    “We have our options. We have arrows in our quiver that I'm not about to discuss right now but the fact is we have a big challenge in our country,” she told This Week when asked about the prospect.

    “This president has threatened to not even accept the results of the election," Pelosi continued, outlining the major aim, the way she sees it: As the House Speaker put it, “our main goal would be to protect the integrity of the election as we protect the people from the coronavirus."

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, died on Friday aged 87 of pancreatic cancer. A fierce critic of US President Donald Trump, her dying wish, as she told her granddaughter, was that her replacement would not be fulfilled until “a new president is installed”. 

    Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump said that he was going to nominate a new justice next week, stressing that he did not agree with Senator Susan Collins’ call to wait until after the November election to fill the vacancy.

    "I totally disagree with her, we have an obligation, we won, and we have an obligation as the winners to pick who we want. That’s not the next president", Trump said, adding "hopefully I’ll be the next president”.

    Trump’s Democratic rival in the upcoming election, Joe Biden, called out the president for his remarks accusing him of abuse of power with regard to his plans.

    Related:

    Trump Trolls ‘Crazy Nancy’ Pelosi, Says Salon Owner Who Called Her Out ‘Can Do My Hair Anytime’
    US House Is 'Very Close' to Adopting Stopgap Funding Measure to Avert Gov't Shutdown, Pelosi Says
    Pelosi Not Ruling Out Impeachment Effort to Stop Senate Vote on Supreme Court
    Tags:
    SCOTUS, impeachment, malfunction, Nancy Pelosi, Twitter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Wish Upon a Star: Best Places to Enjoy Starry Nights
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse