Register
14:01 GMT20 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A reflection of the US flag is seen on the signs of the WeChat and TikTok apps

    US Judge Blocks Order Requiring Apple, Google to Remove WeChat From App Stores Starting Sunday

    © REUTERS / Florence Lo
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    1135
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/14/1080518959_0:31:3072:1759_1200x675_80_0_0_f8582097d449bbe5768d35571447f754.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009201080518832-us-judge-blocks-order-to-remove-wechat-from-app-stores/

    US President Donald Trump has accused the Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok and the WeChat messenger of being tools of the governing Chinese Communist Party and that American users could have their personal data stolen.

    A US judge has blocked a Commerce Department order requiring that Apple and Google remove WeChat from their app stores starting late Sunday from taking effect, Reuters reported.

    WeChat users, who have filed a lawsuit "have shown serious questions going to the merits of the First Amendment claim, the balance of hardships tips in the plaintiffs’ favour", US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in California said in an order.

    The preliminary injunction also blocked the Commerce Department’s order that would have blocked other transactions with WeChat in the United States that could have degraded the site's usability for current US users.

    The decision comes after the Commerce Department said President Donald Trump’s executive orders will efficiently block US users from accessing both applications starting 20 September.

    For weeks, the Chinese video-sharing platform TikTok and several US companies, including Microsoft and Walmart, have been trying to work out a partnership that would satisfy the Trump administration’s concerns on preserving the data of Americans using Chinese media applications.

    In August, Donald Trump threatened to ban TikTok and WeChat by 15 September if they are not bought by a US company. The US president claimed that the social media apps are tools of the Chinese Communist Party, which, as Washington maintains, is bent on stealing the personal data of American users.

    Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020
    © AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
    TikTok, WeChat Downloads Rise Ahead of Sunday's Ban
    This prompted a lawsuit from TikTok challenging a ban on the application in the United States, saying that it had no choice but to protect its rights against US President Donald Trump’s executive order and allegations that it was a national security threat. The company stated that the US administration’s move was made without any prior outreach to the application that would have given it a chance to respond to the accusations, thus violating the US Constitution and the firm's right to due process.

    WeChat is a Chinese chat application developed by Tencent that enables its users to stay in touch via video and voice calls, videos, photographs, stickers, and texts. It also supports multiple so-called mini-programmes, basically, apps within the app, which allow it to be used for various other purposes beyond messaging.

    TikTok is an app for uploading and watching short videos, developed by ByteDance. The app is in the leading position in the segment in China and is currently gaining more popularity around the world.

    Tags:
    TikTok, App store, Google, Apple, wechat
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model demonstrates a coat from the 1968 autumn-winter collection at the Moscow House of Fashion, August 1967
    Soviet Fashion: Trendy Autumn Outfits for Women in the 1960s and 1970s
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse