Active Shooter Reported at Mall in Pennsylvania

The police are investigating an active shooter situation reported at a mall in Pennsylvania.
SWAT has also been fispatched to the scene.
A witness at the Lehigh Valley Mall shared a video online, showing police officers running with multiple gunshots heard in the background.
Gun shots were fired at lehigh valley mall pic.twitter.com/nyFT56Yxlu— Esat (@Esacarat) September 19, 2020
Following the report, about three dozen police cars and at least four ambulances were sent to the mall, according to The Morning Call.
It is unclear at the moment if the shooter is still hiding inside the mall or has run from the premises.
All comments
Show new comments (0)