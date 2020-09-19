Package Containing Poison Ricin Addressed to Trump Intercepted by Law Enforcement, Reports Claim

The package containing deadly poison ricin and addressed to US President Donald Trump has been intercepted, CNN reported on Saturday, citing two sources in law enforcement.
The package was reportedly intercepted earlier in the week and two tests were conducted, confirming the presence of the deadly poison, the broadcaster said.
The White House has not yet commented on the matter.
According to the CDC, ricin, found naturally in castor beans, is a highly toxic poison which when ingested, prevents cells from making proteins. If it spreads all over the body, it causes death, since currently no antidote exists.
