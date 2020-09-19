Register
18:47 GMT19 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The US Supreme Court building

    GOP Says Trump ‘Has Every Right’ to Fill SCOTUS Vacancy, Biden Says Seat Belongs to Election Winner

    © AP Photo / J. David Ake
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    332
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106866/69/1068666910_0:274:5265:3236_1200x675_80_0_0_58ab6785d425a0cf03537b52ecb2d095.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009191080515147-gop-says-trump-has-every-right-to-fill-scotus-vacancy-biden-says-seat-belongs-to-election-winner/

    US Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, passed away on Friday. Before her death, the Bill Clinton nominated justice reportedly told her granddaughter that her “most fervent wish” was that she not be replaced “until a new president is installed.”

    Republican lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg before the November 3 election.

    Offering her prayers to Ginsburg’s family “at this difficult time,” Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler tweeted that she would “support President Donald Trump in nominating a strict constructionist before the election who will protect innocent life and safeguard conservative values.”

    In a second tweet, Loeffler reiterated that the US Constitution “allows this nomination process to keep moving forward,” saying the president’s nominee, who should be “a defender of life, the Second Amendment and the Constitution – should receive a vote on the Senate floor without delay.”

    Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a member of the Judiciary Committee, similarly expressed his support for a new SCOTUS justice to be fast-tracked before the election, saying the successor to Ginsburg should be nominated “next week.”

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also expressed readiness to fill Ginsburg’s seat, promising that a vote would take place, notwithstanding expected Democratic opposition.

    NBC News obtained a letter reportedly sent by McConnell to other Republicans, telling them that they would all “come under tremendous pressure from the press to announce how we will handle the coming nomination,”  and urging anyone who is “unsure how to answer” or opposed to a nomination before the election to keep quiet.

    The American flag flies at half staff following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2020.
    © REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGO
    White House List of Potential Ginsburg Replacements Includes Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, and Josh Hawley
    Four Republican senators, including Susan Collins of Maine, Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley had previously pledged not to move forward with a vote on a SCOTUS nominee before the 2020 vote. Without their support, it’s not clear whether the Senate, where Republicans control 53 seats, would be able to confirm a new justice.

    The Supreme Court’s eight remaining justices include five nominated by a Republican president, and three nominated by a Democratic president.

    Democrats Demand Freeze in Nomination Process Until November

    The Democrats have demanded that the SCOTUS pick be put off until after November 3, with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden telling reporters that “there is no doubt…that the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider.”

    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer echoed Biden, quoting word for word a statement made by McConnell in February 2016 that “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

    McConnell made those comments after the death of conservative justice Antonin Scalia. President Barack Obama nominated Merrick Garland to replace Scalia, but was shot down by Republicans in control of the Senate, who said it was inappropriate to pick a new justice in an election year. Garland’s nomination expired in January 2017, and Donald Trump picked conservative Neil Gorsuch for the seat instead, with the Senate confirming his nomination.

    Trump Feels 'Obligated' to Make Pick Right Away

    On Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted that he and the Republicans were ‘obligated’ to fill the post left by Ginsburg “without delay!”

    Trump also sarcastically ‘thanked’ former Democratic Senator Harry Reid, who pushed through reforms to Senate voting rules in 2013 to drop the number of votes needed to overcome a filibuster from 60 to a simple majority, for preventing the Democrats from being able to block a Republican-nominated from SCOTUS justice from being approved before the election.

    Trump paid an impromptu tribute to Ginsburg immediately after finding out about her death on Friday night, calling her “an amazing woman, whether you agreed or not, who led an amazing life” after being told by a reporter that she had passed away.

    The shortlist of potential replacements for Ginsburg reportedly includes Ted Cruz, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, and former Solicitor General Noel Francisco.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A model demonstrates a coat from the 1968 autumn-winter collection at the Moscow House of Fashion, August 1967
    Soviet Fashion: Trendy Autumn Outfits for Women in the 1960s and 1970s
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse