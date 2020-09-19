Brad Pitt Reunites With Jennifer Aniston on Screen to Read 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High'

On Thursday, former spouses, Hollywood star Brad Pitt, 56, and actress Jennifer Aniston, 51, took part in a Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read streamed live.
jennifer aniston and brad pitt’s full “spicy” scene as linda barrett and brad hamilton on “fast times at ridgemont high”s virtual table read.— thay 🦙 (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020
THIS WAS WAY TOO FUNNY 😂#FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/BuxXh6Co42
Brad Pitt read Brad Hamilton, who fantasizes about Linda Barrett (read by Jennifer Aniston) coming out of the pool after swimming.
"Her breasts seem even bigger than usual, her nipples are hard...her lips are parted, slightly, her eyes are filled with desire", he read. “Hi, Brad”, Aniston answered. “You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you’re so sexy. Will you come to me?”
This will definitely stop everyone obsessing over Brad and Jen reunions. #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/lVeCNdxNC0— Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) September 18, 2020
Other stars, namely Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, and Ray Liotta have also participated in the charity event hosted by Dane Cook.
In January, the couple had a friendly exchange behind the scenes and were photographed hugging and congratulating one another at the Screen Actors Guild awards ceremony.
Pitt and Aniston got married in 2000 to become Hollywood's most-loved married couple and separated in 2005 amid intense media speculation that Pitt had been cheating on his wife. Pitt went on to date, marry and divorce Angelina Jolie, and Aniston was married to actor Justin Theroux.
