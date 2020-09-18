US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, Dies of Pancreatic Cancer

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, has passed away from complications related to pancreatic cancer, SCOTUS announced Friday.

"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, dictated to her granddaughter, Clara Spera, in the days leading up to her death.

JUSTICE GINSBURG HAS DIED



Statement from the Supreme Court: pic.twitter.com/74d2k9POD5 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 18, 2020

The justice has repeatedly criticized US President Donald Trump publicly, including one instance in which she apologized for calling the then-Republican presidential nominee an egotistical "faker" who refuses to release his tax returns.

"He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego. ... How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that," Ginsburg told reporters in July 2016.

Justice Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court has embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot - resign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2016

After the then-candidate clapped back via social media, Ginsburg admitted her statements were "ill-advised" and that she does "regret making them."

However, Ginsburg expressed no regrets after her February assertion that Trump should recuse himself from a number of US issues including immigration, women's reproductive rights, healthcare, the economy, military, “and any other issues related to domestic or foreign policy not listed above.”

“Since the United States is populated by three hundred and thirty-one million people who are not him, any decision regarding their fates would, by definition, ensnare Trump in an insoluble conflict of interest,” she said.

After graduating with an LL.B from Columbia Law School, the Brooklyn, New York, native devoted her youth to activism - specifically as it pertains to women's rights - and was a catalyst for the launching of the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in 1971.

Prior to her 1980 appointment as a judge in the Washington, DC, Court of Appeals, Ginsburg served as general counsel for the ACLU from 1973, as well as the organization's National Board of Directors from 1974.

Ginsburg carried her foundational liberal ideology with her to the Supreme Court following her August 10, 1993 swearing-in ceremony.

Following news of Ginsburg's death, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took to Twitter and declared that the vacancy "should not be filled until we have a new president," despite Trump's possible reelection in November.

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW