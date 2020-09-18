Register
00:29 GMT19 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ruth Bader Ginsburg (2016)

    US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, Dies of Pancreatic Cancer

    Supreme Court of the United States
    US
    Get short URL
    6163
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/13/1080509101_0:102:2048:1254_1200x675_80_0_0_48a21aa93d9452434b9e71133bc77266.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009181080508993-us-supreme-court-justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-87-dies-of-pancreatic-cancer/

    Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, has passed away from complications related to pancreatic cancer, SCOTUS announced Friday.

    "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, dictated to her granddaughter, Clara Spera, in the days leading up to her death. 

    The justice has repeatedly criticized US President Donald Trump publicly, including one instance in which she apologized for calling the then-Republican presidential nominee an egotistical "faker" who refuses to release his tax returns. 

    "He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego. ... How has he gotten away with not turning over his tax returns? The press seems to be very gentle with him on that," Ginsburg told reporters in July 2016

    After the then-candidate clapped back via social media, Ginsburg admitted her statements were "ill-advised" and that she does "regret making them."

    However, Ginsburg expressed no regrets after her February assertion that Trump should recuse himself from a number of US issues including immigration, women's reproductive rights, healthcare, the economy, military, “and any other issues related to domestic or foreign policy not listed above.”

    “Since the United States is populated by three hundred and thirty-one million people who are not him, any decision regarding their fates would, by definition, ensnare Trump in an insoluble conflict of interest,” she said

    After graduating with an LL.B from Columbia Law School, the Brooklyn, New York, native devoted her youth to activism - specifically as it pertains to women's rights - and was a catalyst for the launching of the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in 1971. 

    Prior to her 1980 appointment as a judge in the Washington, DC, Court of Appeals, Ginsburg served as general counsel for the ACLU from 1973, as well as the organization's National Board of Directors from 1974. 

    Ginsburg carried her foundational liberal ideology with her to the Supreme Court following her August 10, 1993 swearing-in ceremony.   

    Following news of Ginsburg's death, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took to Twitter and declared that the vacancy "should not be filled until we have a new president," despite Trump's possible reelection in November. 

     

    MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW 

    Tags:
    Ruth Bader Ginsburg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse