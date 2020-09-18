US House Is 'Very Close' to Adopting Stopgap Funding Measure to Avert Gov't Shutdown, Pelosi Says

"We're not ready to make an announcement right this minute, but we are very close to one", US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview on Bloomberg TV when asked about the status of negotiations on government funding.
The stopgap measure, or a continuing resolution, is expected to be finalized by the House of Representatives and the Senate next week and keep federal agencies operating through 1 December, said a House Democratic aide, quoted by Reuters.
A sticking point at the table is the Trump administration's demand for $30 billion to replenish a farm bailout fund, which meets opposition on the part of the House Speaker, several people familiar with the matter said to the Washington Post.
Pelosi wants to take 30 Billion Dollars away from our great Farmers. Can’t let that happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2020
Another matter of disagreement, according to the news article, is the Democrats' demand to secure $3.6 billion in additional election security funds and provide more money for food assistance to children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
