Register
19:56 GMT18 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

    Trump Claims Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Available to 'Every American' by April 2021

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (155)
    405
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0c/1080442302_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_b8b479e56a41d47aff5ee99a6083851f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009181080507275-trump-claims-doses-of-covid-19-vaccine-will-be-available-to-every-american-by-april-2021/

    US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday there would be enough doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to vaccinate every American by April 2021.

    Earlier this week, Trump said that a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, could begin being distributed to high-risk persons within a month's time. On Friday, he expanded that, saying, "we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April."

    He said on Wednesday that the vaccine would be made available for free to every American.

    Scott Atlas, a Hoover Institute senior fellow and adviser on Trump's coronavirus task force, further clarified that 100 million doses of a vaccine would be available by the end of the year, and some 700 million doses would be available by the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ends on March 31. The US population is roughly 328 million.

    "It's not a forced vaccination, of course," Atlas added, but noted that prioritized individuals, which includes elderly people and first responders, would be bumped to the front of the line for protection.

    On Wednesday, Trump disputed statements by Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who said earlier in the day that a vaccine would likely not be ready before the summer of 2021. Trump claimed Redfield had misunderstood the question asked him.

    Trump has not said which vaccine he expects to be ready by mid-October. A number of companies and institutions have been working on a COVID-19 vaccine, including British-Swedish pharmaceudical firm AstraZeneca and US-based Moderna. Russia announced its Sputnik V vaccine, the world's first, had been released last month, and China is testing another 11 potential vaccines.

    Roughly 6.7 million Americans have contracted COVID-19 and nearly 198,000 have died from the virus, which targets the respiratory system, according to data compiled by the New York Times. Total US cases comprise roughly 22% of all cases worldwide, although the US population is just 4.25% of the world's population.

    Topic:
    Global COVID-19 Cases Spike to Highest Level Post-Lockdown (155)

    Related:

    Rich Nations Bought Up Over Half of Future COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, Oxfam Charity Reveals
    China Testing 11 COVID-19 Vaccines, 4 Undergoing Phase 3 Trials, Science Minister Says
    Lancet Journal Publishes Correspondence on Sputnik V Vaccine From Gamaleya Researchers
    Tags:
    vaccine, Donald Trump, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse