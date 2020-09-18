Trump Claims Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Available to 'Every American' by April 2021

Earlier this week, Trump said that a vaccine for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, could begin being distributed to high-risk persons within a month's time. On Friday, he expanded that, saying, "we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April."
He said on Wednesday that the vaccine would be made available for free to every American.
Scott Atlas, a Hoover Institute senior fellow and adviser on Trump's coronavirus task force, further clarified that 100 million doses of a vaccine would be available by the end of the year, and some 700 million doses would be available by the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ends on March 31. The US population is roughly 328 million.
"It's not a forced vaccination, of course," Atlas added, but noted that prioritized individuals, which includes elderly people and first responders, would be bumped to the front of the line for protection.
On Wednesday, Trump disputed statements by Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who said earlier in the day that a vaccine would likely not be ready before the summer of 2021. Trump claimed Redfield had misunderstood the question asked him.
Trump has not said which vaccine he expects to be ready by mid-October. A number of companies and institutions have been working on a COVID-19 vaccine, including British-Swedish pharmaceudical firm AstraZeneca and US-based Moderna. Russia announced its Sputnik V vaccine, the world's first, had been released last month, and China is testing another 11 potential vaccines.
Roughly 6.7 million Americans have contracted COVID-19 and nearly 198,000 have died from the virus, which targets the respiratory system, according to data compiled by the New York Times. Total US cases comprise roughly 22% of all cases worldwide, although the US population is just 4.25% of the world's population.
All comments
Show new comments (0)