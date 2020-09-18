US President Donald Trump Holds News Conference at White House - Video

Watch a live broadcast from the White House in Washington DC, United States, where President Donald Trump is holding a news conference on Friday.
Trump will be taking questions from journalists that are likely going to focus on the most pressing issues in the US political, social and economic life.
With less than two months to go before the 3 November presidential election in the US, Trump as well as his major rival, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, are facing many challenges which they will have to overcome to win more support from potential voters.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)