Americans Will be Banned From Installing TikTok Starting 20 September, Report Says

The Trump administration launched a war against a highly-popular video-sharing app, TikTok, this year, citing concerns about possible breaches of its users' security.

The United States will ban its citizens from downloading Chinese-owned TikTok app, as well as WeChat, from 20 September, senior US Commerce Department officials said, according to Reuters. The new rules are expected to be published at 12:45 GMT time on Friday.

According to the report, which cites three officials who have asked to remain anonymous, Washington will order Apple, Google and other companies to remove certain apps from their platforms that can be accessed within the country. However, the companies are said to not be prevented from offering TikTok or WeChat to users elsewhere.

Current TikTok and WeChat users will not be prevented from using the apps, the officials reportedly said, however they won't be able to install new updates.

It is said, that US President Donald Trump could still revoke the purported ban before it comes into effect.

Trump earlier suggested that he would ban the highly-popular app owned by China's ByteDance but later approved a 45-window for the company to agree on selling its product to Microsoft Cop. The Commerce Department was given this period to define transactions from the apps that could potentially pose a national security threat to the United States, something long-maintained by Trump administration.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Reuters that the department has "taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of US laws and regulations.”

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW