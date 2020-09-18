Trump Trolls ‘Crazy Nancy’ Pelosi, Says Salon Owner Who Called Her Out ‘Can Do My Hair Anytime’

With the November elections just a month-and-a-half away, the president has escalated his trolling of Democratic officials, including former Vice President Joe Biden. Earlier this week, he repeatedly retweeted an altered clip of Biden bumping to the beat of NWA’s ‘F*** that Police’, asking “What is this all about?”

US President Donald Trump has taken another shot at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over footage of her getting her hair done at a San Francisco salon, mask free, despite city regulations barring beauty parlour owners from providing indoor services, saying he might call the salon’s owner, Erica Kious, for a trim.

“Crazy Nancy, crazy as a bedbug. She’s crazy as a bedbug. She decided to make a nice little stop in at the beauty parlour. How did that work out? Not too good! It didn’t work out too well,” Trump said, speaking to supporters at a campaign rally in the battleground state of Wisconsin on Thursday night.

“Can you imagine the owner of the beauty parlour is a MAGA lady, she loves Trump!” the president added, referencing his 2016 campaign’s ‘Make America Great Again’ slogan.

Describing Kious as a “great” business owner and a “fantastic” person for defending him, Trump quipped: “She can do my hair anytime! I think I’m gonna call her in, check it out. Maybe you can do something. Maybe you can improve it. It’s not bad though. I have friends my age, they’re not looking too good.”

Trump is well known for his obsession with his trademark hairstyle, which he has sported since at least the 1970s, and which stylists have called a hybrid comb-over and pompadour, or pompadover. The hairdo entered politics at the same time Trump himself did, and political pundits have repeatedly reported and commented on any rare changes to the hairstyle.

Last week, Kious announced that she would be closing her eSalon in San Francisco in the aftermath of Nancy Pelosi’s visit, saying she was forced to do so by a stream of negative reviews, phone calls, texts and emails she received after publishing the security camera footage of Pelosi flaunting coronavirus restrictions and visiting the salon, without a mask, despite restrictions on indoor service.

The small business owner started a fundraiser to help her relocate, raising $300,000 on GoFundMe.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Pelosi over the salon visit, accusing her of violating local coronavirus rules in her home district while “constantly lecturing everyone else”.

Pelosi and the Democrats have frequently accused the Trump administration of handling the coronavirus crisis poorly, and attacked Trump himself for not wearing a mask, and not heeding the advice of some medical professionals not to hold large-scale gatherings and events.

The House Speaker accused Republicans of ‘setting her up’, and asked Kious for an apology. The salon owner called the ‘set up’ claims “absolutely false,” and said Pelosi should be the one making an apology, to Americans, for her alleged hypocritical behaviour.