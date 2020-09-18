Register
01:38 GMT18 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    CDC Director Tom Frieden confirmed that Measles still exists and warned that those who have not been vaccinated put everyone around them at risk of contracting the disease.

    Controversial COVID-19 Testing Advice Posted on US CDC Website Revealed as Not Written by Agency

    © AP Photo / John Amis
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009181080495569-controversial-covid-19-testing-advice-posted-on-us-cdc-website-revealed-as-not-written-by-agency/

    A controversial recommendation by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released last month about who should be tested for COVID-19 has been revealed to have not been written by CDC scientists and to have been posted to the agency’s website over their objections.

    The updated guidance posted on the CDC’s website on August 24 stated that it wasn’t necessary to test people without COVID-19 symptoms, even if they had been exposed to the virus. 

    Some Trump administration officials who spoke with the New York Times said the CDC had written the guidance itself with input from its director, Robert Redfield, but other government officials have now told the Times that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the CDC’s parent agency, rewrote the guidelines and posted them on the CDC’s website.

    “Suggesting that asymptomatic people don’t need testing is just a prescription for community spread and further disease and death,” Dr. Susan Bailey, president of the American Medical Association, commented on the testing guideline in a statement to the New York Times.

    The Infectious Diseases Society of America, which works closely with the CDC, also strongly criticized the recommendation.

    “We’ve communicated that to the CDC and HHS, but I have not seen any signs that they’re going to change it,” Amanda Jezek, a senior vice president at the organization, told the New York Times.

    “That was a doc that came from the top down, from the HHS and the task force,” said a federal official with knowledge of the matter, referring to the White House Coronavirus Task Force. “That policy does not reflect what many people at the CDC feel should be the policy.”

    The document also mentions “testing for COVID-19,” instead of testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Such mistakes suggest that the document was not written by CDC scientists, a senior scientist at the agency who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the Times.

    In an interview Thursday with the Times, Adm. Brett Giroir, the administration’s testing coordinator and an assistant secretary at the HHS, said that the CDC wrote the original guidance, but that he “coordinated editing and input from the scientific and medical members of the task force.” 

    The draft was revised around 20 times over the course of a month, with comments from Redfield and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci, alongside others.

    However, Giroir was not able to explain why the recommendations did not undergo the appropriate scientific review by the CDC before they were posted.

    “I think you have to ask Dr. Redfield about that. That certainly was not any direction from me whatsoever,” he said.

    During a congressional hearing Wednesday, Redfield said that the agency is revising the guidelines. A federal official familiar with the matter said that the revision was being completed by a CDC scientist but was being edited by the HHS and White House Coronavirus Task Force.

    A federal official also told the Times that a new version of the guidance expected to be posted on Friday has not been approved by the CDC’s internal review for scientific documents and is currently being evaluated by HHS officials.

    In addition, a document titled “The Importance of Reopening America’s Schools this Fall” was also published on the CDC website in June and strays from the CDC’s usual neutral tone, officials told the Times.

    Last week, current and former senior health officials also revealed that political appointees at the HHS have asked the CDC to revise, delay and meddle with weekly COVID-19 reports that did not paint the Trump administration in a positive light.

    According to the Times, Redfield has been described by CDC employees and outsiders as a leader who is too weak to protect the agency from the Trump administration’s meddling, tarnishing its reputation among the public.

    “It feels like a setup,” one CDC scientist noted.

    “CDC scientists are running scared,” said Scott Becker, chief executive  of the Association of Public Health Laboratories.

    “There’s nothing they can do that gets them out of this blame game.”

    Related:

    CDC Tells US Governors to Prepare For COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution by November
    Trump’s White House Reportedly Moves to Block Aid For CDC, COVID-19 Testing in New Relief Package
    Updated CDC Guidelines Call for 10-Day Self-Isolation After Positive COVID-19 Test
    CDC: 94% of US COVID-19 Deaths Involved Underlying Medical Conditions
    CDC Warns of New Outbreak of Polio-Like Illness in Children Later This Year in US
    Tags:
    policy guidelines, CDC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    Vaccine Virtuoso
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse