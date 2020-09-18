Pence's Ex-Aide Claims Trump Thanked COVID-19 for Lack of Handshaking With 'Disgusting People'

The former aide said she resigned because she was not happy with how the administration has been handling the pandemic, claiming that Trump is only focused on his re-election efforts.

Ex-top coronavirus task force adviser of Vice President Mike Pence, Olivia Troye, has claimed that the US president was thankful for the coronavirus pandemic because he now doesn't have to shake hands with "disgusting" people.

"Maybe this COVID thing is a good thing — I don't like shaking hands with people. I don't have to shake hands with these disgusting people", the president allegedly said in a Coronavirus Task Force meeting, according to a video Troye posted online.

Though it is not clear who exactly Trump could have allegedly meant by "disgusting people", Troye claims they are "the same people who he claims to care about" and who are supporting him.

In another interview, Troye claims Trump doesn't care about the US citizens' health amid the pandemic because his "main concern was the economy and his reelection", which, as a result, has made the coronavirus response a "failure".

Trump has repeatedly praised his administration's work during the pandemic, saying they have been doing a "great job" and that if not for him, the situation would have been much worse.

On Wednesday, the president said the US vaccine against COVID-19 could be ready in three or four weeks, while Democrats have criticised him for rushing with the vaccine in order to get it before the November election.