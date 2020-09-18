Watch Huge Alligators Swim on the Streets of Alabama As Hurricane Sally Ravages

Alligators are pictured on the streets of Gulf Shores in the US state of Alabama as flooding continues while Sally moves through the Carolinas.
The cyclone has a maximum sustained wind speed of 30 kilometres per hour (30 miles per hour) with higher gusts and flash floods predicted to be on the way, and a tornado warning has been issued in eastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.
Another reason to SHELTER IN PLACE until flood waters recede. Not only are there downed power lines, but there’s also displaced wildlife. This 10-12 ALLIGATOR was just outside of a house in Gulf Shores on Plash Island earlier this morning.— Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) September 16, 2020
Video from Tina Bennett @NWSMobile pic.twitter.com/aK5O2inOqX
Uh, that’s a no from me 😳🐊 — HUGE alligator in Gulf Shores, Alabama displaced in a neighborhood from Hurricane Sally’s surge. 📸Tina Bennett @WGNOtv @HankAllenWX @BrookeLaizer_Wx #HurricaneSally pic.twitter.com/zXgcALvTHa— Scot Pilie' (@ScotPilie_Wx) September 16, 2020
HUGE alligator in Gulf Shores, Alabama displaced in a neighborhood from Hurricane Sally’s surge. pic.twitter.com/oaMHylGDkP— Tony (@Mrtdogg) September 16, 2020
