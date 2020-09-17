Giuliani Associates Charged With Conspiring to Defraud Investors Via Fraud Insurance Company

On Thursday, prosecutors in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York brought forth a superseding indictment against the duo, accusing them of "conspiring to commit wire fraud in connection with their efforts to raise funds ostensibly for their business, 'Fraud Guarantee,'” according to a US Department of Justice press release.
The superseding indictment also includes additional campaign finance charges to those filed in October 2019 against Parnas and Correia. There are no new charges against the others indicted in October, Igor Fruman and Andrey Kukishkin.
“As alleged, Lev Parnas and David Correia conspired in a fraud using a company called ‘Fraud Guarantee’ that purported to insure investors against corporate fraud while in fact, as alleged, they misled investors as to what would be done with their money," Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss, who filed the complaint, said in the release. "‘Fraud Guarantee’ takes on a different meaning in light of today’s allegations that the company was a vehicle for committing fraud, not insuring against it."
The trial is currently scheduled to begin on February 1, 2021.
All comments
Show new comments (0)