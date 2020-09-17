Register
19:33 GMT17 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Jeffery Ryans is bitten by a Salt Lake City police dog on April 24, 2020.

    Graphic Video: US Cop Charged With Felony After Commanding K-9 to Repeatedly Bite Suspect

    YouTube/The Salt Lake Tribune
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080492919_0:0:1313:738_1200x675_80_0_0_601f03ebf35f0e86a0d67b7b44760320.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009171080492953-graphic-video-us-cop-charged-with-felony-after-commanding-k-9-to-repeatedly-bite-suspect-/

    An officer with Utah’s Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is facing 15 years behind bars after body camera footage from April showed him ordering a K-9 dog to bite a man who was not resisting arrest and was complying with orders.

    Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced on Wednesday that prosecutors believe Officer Nickolas Pearce used “unlawful force” in the April 24 arrest of 36-year-old Jeffery Ryans and have since charged the cop with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

    “He certainly wasn’t posing an imminent threat of violence or harm to anyone and he certainly wasn’t concealed. He was fenced in an area and was being compliant,” Gill said of Ryans on September 16, as reported by the Salt Lake Tribune.

    Ryans "wasn’t resisting arrest,” he added.

    Body camera footage republished by the Tribune shows the moment in question.

    “Get on the ground!” Pearce is heard yelling. “Get on the ground, or you’re going to get bit!”

    Pearce immediately complies, gets on his knees and places his hands in the air. It’s then that Pearce orders the dog to “hit,” a command telling the K-9 to bite the 36-year-old.

    Be advised, the footage below contains scenes some audiences may find offensive.

    Pearce repeats the “hit” order and is overheard saying “good boy” to the dog as Ryans screams in agony.

    "Why are you guys doing this?" the 36-year-old asks between his screams.

    The SLCPD published a news release on Wednesday confirming knowledge of the criminal charges leveled against Pearce, as well as an “independent investigation conducted by the City’s Civilian Review Board.”

    “The Department takes the District Attorney’s decision and the Civilian Review Board’s findings very seriously. Both will be evaluated and taken into account as the Department is finalizing its Internal Affairs investigation,” the department noted.

    “If Internal Affairs finds that Officer Pearce committed a policy violation, the Chief’s Office will follow the disciplinary process required under state and federal law. This can take some time, but we will carry this out as expediently as possible to bring a prompt conclusion to this matter.”

    Pearce and other officers were initially called to the house to arrest Ryans for violating a protective order that had been filed in December 2019.

    Ryans maintains that he and his wife, the one who filed the protective order, had worked things out and that he had been living at the house for some time before the April 24 encounter.

    “I wasn’t running,” he recalled to the Tribune. “I wasn’t fighting. I was just cooperating. We’ve been through this. We’ve seen this. Always cooperate with the police, no matter what.”

    SLCPD Deputy Chief Jeff Kendrick told “CBS This Morning” that “domestic violence” and related incidents “are some of the most dangerous calls that [officers] respond to” and that K-9s are generally brought along to assist.

    The city has since prohibited the force from using K-9s, pending the results of policy reviews and Ryans’ case.

    A probable cause statement provided to CBS News cited Ryans’ medical records and detailed that he sustained "two lacerations described as approximately 4 inch wide by 3 inch long and approximately 5 inch long by 1 inch wide.” The injuries resulted in "prolonged loss of the use of his left leg following surgery."

    "Complications resulting from the dog bites have resulted in protracted impairment of his leg and permanent disfigurement of the leg due to visible scarring from the dog bites," the document read.

    Ryans, who has already undergone several surgeries, revealed to “CBS This Morning” that doctors have said amputation of his leg is still a possibility.

    Pearce, if convicted, faces up to 15 years behind bars.

    Related:

    False Election Hacking Allegations Prompt US State to Contradict Russiagate Narrative - Journo
    Graphic Video: US Man Charged After Barreling SUV Through Protesters, Running Over Man
    Graphic Videos: US Deputy Fired for Excessive Force, Probe Launched Over Viral Assault
    Graphic Video: US Cop Arrested, Fired for Slamming Handcuffed Woman to Ground by Her Hair
    Video: US Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Disrespectful Toward Cop
    Tags:
    Surgery, Utah, Salt Lake City, Salt Lake City Police, attorney, body camera, police
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse