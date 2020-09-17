Register
19:33 GMT17 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    US Police Sought ‘Heat Ray’ to Use Against White House Protesters Prior to Trump Bible Photo-Op

    Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (132)
    105
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/32/1079503286_0:275:3071:2003_1200x675_80_0_0_dca83f5fb0fd569f82c2231ad5b684cb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009171080492775--us-police-sought-heat-ray-to-use-against-white-house-protesters-prior-to-trump-bible-photo-op/

    According to recently released testimony, US military police tried to obtain a slew of weapons from local national guardsmen as they prepared to assault peaceful protesters outside the White House on June 1, including a “heat ray” that induces the feeling of boiling skin.

    As police in Washington, DC, moved to disperse peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park on June 1 prior to a photo op outside a church by US President Donald Trump, they unleashed a slew of weapons including tear gas, “stinger” grenades and rubber bullets. However, according to recently released testimony by Maj. Adam DeMarco of the DC National Guard, military police sought some even more powerful weapons, including the Active Denial System (ADS), or so-called “heat ray.”

    The revelation comes from DeMarco’s July testimony to the House Natural Resources Committee, which is investigating the Lafayette Park incident. The testimony was obtained by the Washington Post on Wednesday.

    According to the Post, an email from the National Capital Region’s lead military police official said the ADS “can provide our troops a capacity they currently do not have, the ability to reach out and engage potential adversaries at distances well beyond small arms range, and in a safe, effective, and nonlethal manner.”

    Lance Cpl. Andrew Huff
    An Active Denial System from the Joint Non-Lethal Weapons Directorate is staged before conducting a counter personnel demo during Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI) 2-17 at Site 50, Wellton, Ariz., April 4, 2017.
    DeMarco’s testimony also revealed that a stockpile of M4 carbines - special assault rifles adapted from the M16 for use by special forces - was shipped from Virginia’s Fort Belvoir to the DC Armory on June 1, followed by roughly 7,000 rounds of 5.56-millimeter and 7.62-millimeter ammunition.

    The dispersal was the beginning of a night of violent crackdowns on demonstrations across the US’ capital city in which police cornered dozens of protesters in a narrow side-street and tear-gassed them and national guardsmen “buzzed” protesters with helicopters by flying just 50 feet over their heads. The protests were part of a crescendo of nationwide demonstrations against racism and police violence sparked by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, at the hands of Minnesota’s Minneapolis Police Department.

    According to the Pentagon’s non-lethal weapons program, the ADS broadcasts “a very short duration focused beam of millimeter waves at a frequency of 95 gigahertz” that “provides a quick and reversible skin surface heating sensation that does not penetrate into the target.” This is much more powerful than a microwave oven, but according to the Pentagon, “the associated directed energy wavelength is very short and only physically capable of reaching a skin depth of about 1/64 of an inch.”

    “This weapon is battlefield technology,” the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, a constitutional rights nonprofit group in Washington, DC, tweeted on Wednesday. “Deployed in Afghanistan but withdrawn. But clearly some in the Pentagon and the Trump Admin view Americans engaged in protest the way they view enemy combatants.”

    DeMarco told lawmakers that in addition to the “heat ray,” military police also wanted a Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) “sound cannon,” which blasts eardrum-snapping sound waves at crowds within a narrow angle of attack. The National Guard had neither weapon, but if it had brought them into the city, it would have been a severe escalation, as the guardsmen deployed to DC streets in early June were unarmed.

    The ADS has been a controversial weapon since it was first introduced in 2001, and it has been repeatedly blocked from use. After the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, US forces tried to get ahold of the weapon but were denied it, as the system was seen as “a recipe for disaster,” Franz Gayl, the Marine Corps's science and technology adviser, told Scientific American for a 2012 article. Similar attempts to get the “heat ray” for use in US prisons in 2010 were rebuffed, and when it was shipped to Afghanistan that same year, it was quickly recalled. 

    US Customs and Border Protection also sought an ADS device for use at the US-Mexico border in 2018 at the direction of US President Donald Trump, but the request was blocked by then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, according to a report published just last month by the New York Times.

    Journalist Spencer Ackerman volunteered to be blasted with an ADS for a 2012 article in Wired. He described the sensation as like standing in front of a blast furnace, even though he was 700 yards away from the truck on which the “heat ray” was mounted.

    “When the signal goes out over radio to shoot me, there's no warning – no flash, no smell, no sound, no round. Suddenly my chest and neck feel like they've been exposed to a blast furnace, with a sting thrown in for good measure. I'm getting blasted with 12 joules of energy per square centimeter, in a fairly concentrated blast diameter. I last maybe two seconds of curiosity before my body takes the controls and yanks me out of the way of the beam. I'm feeling the heat for a good 10 seconds afterward,” Ackerman wrote.
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (132)

    Related:

    Trump Was Rushed to Underground Bunker as Violent Protests Erupted Outside White House - Reports
    Videos: Thousands of Protesters Defy DC Police Curfew Outside White House
    Secret Service Sought Spy Plane, Commando Team to Defend White House Amid May Protests
    Tags:
    Police violence, National Guard, Washington, DC, lafayette, military police, Active Denial System (ADS)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Swedish Actress Britt Ekland (L) with husband, British actor Peter Sellers on 19 February 1964; Japanese artist Yoko Ono (C) after her wedding with musician and member of The Beatles, John Lennon, on 20 March 1969; English actress Amanda Barrie (R) with husband, actor Robin Hunter on 19 June 1967
    From Trains to Shorts: How Wedding Fashion Has Changed Over the Century
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse