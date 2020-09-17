Trump Delivers a Speech at White House Conference on American History - Video

Sputnik is live in Washington DC as US President Donald Trump is addresses the White House Conference on American History.
The conference comes amid turbulent times in the US as the nation has been swept up by huge demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality after African-American George Floyd was filmed unable to breath as a policeman knelt on his neck. Floyd died shortly afterwards, prompting the start of the Black Lives Matter movement. The push against racism also resulted in the toppling and defacing of historical monuments that were deemed controversial because of their associations with the slave trade.
Follow our live feed to find out more
All comments
Show new comments (0)