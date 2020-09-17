Trump Reviewing All Options On TikTok, White House Adviser Kudlow Says

“Regarding TikTok, the president has been reviewing today, as he has been the last 72 hours, all the options … most particularly security and ownership,” Kudlow. “So, we’ll know more as time passes.”
Trump himself told reporters on Tuesday that he had a “high level of respect” for Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, whom he described as a “really terrific guy”. He added that the two companies were “really very close to a deal” and that his administration will decide on the matter “pretty soon."
CNBC reported earlier Tuesday that Oracle was to become a “trusted technology provider” in the United States for TikTok and an imminent announcement was expected from the White House.
Trump accuses TikTok of having poor data security that would enable the government in Beijing to steal information on US users of the app. He has threatened to ban TikTok in the United States if it does not sell itself to a US entity.
All comments
Show new comments (0)