Register
08:55 GMT17 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this 2 September 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew, leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St. Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said 2 July 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.

    Maxwell 'Fulfilled' Epstein's 'Compulsive Need For Sex' With Young Victims, New Lawsuit Says

    © AP Photo / Chris Ison
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107977/99/1079779951_0:53:1944:1147_1200x675_80_0_0_214c093893d80ac80bbffb0535db0c08.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009171080484403-maxwell-fulfilled-epsteins-compulsive-need-for-sex-with-young-victims-new-lawsuit-says/

    Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of a deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, is currently in a Brooklyn jail facing six charges, including sex trafficking and enticement of minors. It has been claimed so far that Maxwell was the one “delivering” young victims to her ex-lover Epstein between 1994 and 1997.

    A new lawsuit filed against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell claims that she had “fulfilled Epstein’s compulsive need for sex with young females by preying on their personal, psychological, financial, and related vulnerabilities”, according to the court papers cited by the New York Post.

    The suit was brought by Jennifer Araoz, Epstein’s key accuser who was the first person to sue his estate under New York’s Child Victims Act back in July 2019, but the claim was eventually thrown out as the convicted sex offender died in jail last summer. Araoz also earlier initiated another lawsuit against Epstein’s estate, the financier’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell and three household members who remained unnamed.

    Now the 32-year-old woman has filed a new complaint under the Child Victims Act in a Manhattan Supreme court on Monday, accusing Maxwell of recruiting her as a sex slave at the age of 14 and using Epstein’s power and wealth as a method to groom young female victims.

    According to Araoz, Maxwell was the one to ensure “organisational support to Epstein’s sex trafficking ring” while “identifying and hiring the recruiters of underage girls” for the financier’s “sexual pleasure” under the pretext of “massage” appointments.
    Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing where she was denied bail for her role aiding Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and eventually abuse of minor girls, in Manhattan Federal Court, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. July 14, 2020
    © REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
    Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing where she was denied bail for her role aiding Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and eventually abuse of minor girls, in Manhattan Federal Court, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. July 14, 2020

    The accuser believes that the Maxwell-Epstein recruiting enterprise eventually left her to suffer from “physical injury, pain, emotional distress, psychological trauma, mental anguish, humiliation, embarrassment, loss of self-esteem, loss of dignity, invasion of her privacy and a loss of her capacity to enjoy life”.

    Ghislaine Maxwell has remained in solitary confinement in a Brooklyn detention facility since her arrest in July this year. The publishing heiress has been charged with six federal crimes, including sex trafficking, enticement of minors and perjury but was denied bail over a “high flight risk” cited by prosecutors.

    Following the news that the scandalous socialite was denied a request to leave the prison, Araoz said that she was “once again able to take another breath as Ghislaine Maxwell will be in jail until at least her trial date next July”.

    Maxwell, whose trial is currently scheduled for summer 2021, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought up against her by numerous accusers, who said she helped to recruit for Epstein’s sexual “slavery” back in mid 1990s. The discredited financier himself died in his prison cell in August 2019, with medical experts ruling the incident as a suicide.

    Tags:
    Sex Trafficking, sex trafficking ring, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium September 10, 2020.
    Princess Elizabeth, Next in Line to Belgian Throne, Engages in Military Training
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse