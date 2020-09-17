First Storm Related Death From Hurricane Sally Reported in Alabama

A coastal Alabama mayor has announced the first storm-related death from Hurricane Sally, media reports claim, says one person is missing.
The US National Hurricane Centre (NHC) said earlier that heavy rains have continued to spread in the area.
Tropical Storm #Sally Advisory 23A: Heavy Rains From Sally Continue to Spread Northward Over Eastern Alabama and Western Georgia. Catastrophic and Life-Threatening Flooding Continues Over Portions of the Florida Panhandle and Southern Alabama. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2020
On Tuesday, the NHC warned that Sally could bring "extreme life-threatening" and historic floods to the region.
1 PM CDT intermediate advisory: #Sally is causing catastrophic and life-threatening flooding over portions of the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama. A significant flood threat will spread inland over portions of the southeastern U.S. through Fri. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/HUdrfkS1IL— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2020
Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in the state of Florida due to the approaching Sally.
Sally is the second storm bearing down on the US coast of the Gulf of Mexico in a span of three weeks.
