Kanye West Allegedly Asked 2020 Campaign Staff to Stop Having Sex Before Marriage

Kanye West, the billionaire hip-hop artist and fashion designer turned Christian revivalist, has reportedly requested that staffers working on his US 2020 presidential bid abstain from sex outside of marriage.

According to a Wednesday New York Times report, West, who is married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, asked that his political campaign aides "refrain from 'fornicating' outside of marriage, according to people aiding his candidacy.”

In addition to his stance on extramarital sex, West wants to bring back prayer in schools and provide religious groups with greater government support, the Times reported.

While West only began his run for the presidency in July as the Birthday Party candidate, he noted in both public comments and in conversation with Times reporters that he believes he will win the office, stating that he is not running for president, but “walking,” according to the Times.

While his late entry to the contest means he won’t be on the ballot in states including Florida, Texas or Michigan, voters in places such as Colorado, Minnesota and Iowa will be able to cast ballots for him.

Despite his confidence in his campaign for the White House, West has offered relatively few details on his actual platform.

Per the report, the topic West brought up the most during his discussions with the Times was abortion. Although West claims he isn't a supporter of any efforts to "ban or stop or point fingers" regarding women's right to choose, his recent comments both publicly and to the Times show that he is still vehemently opposed to the practice.

In late July, West broke down in tears at his first political event in North Charleston, South Carolina, revealing that before their marriage, he and Kardashian West contemplated aborting their first daughter, North.

West said that his own father had wanted his mother to abort him, and that he realized he had “almost killed” his daughter.

West claims he wants to create "stipends for families that need support" and "orphanages that are really high-level desirable for people to go to," as well as supporting "the redesign of communities and cities in general to be supporting of families." Furthermore, West mentioned a plan to create something called Birthday Lake, which he described as an "eco-village" where visitors could "safely experience pregnancy and birth,” noted the Times.