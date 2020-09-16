Minnesota Man Charged with Providing Material Support to Daesh, Justice Department Says

"Abdelhamid Al-Madioum, 23, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, has been charged by indictment with providing material support to the Daesh, a designated foreign terrorist organization", the release said on Wednesday.
Al-Madioum was detained overseas by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and recently transferred into FBI custody and then returned to Minnesota, the Justice Department noted.
"On 23 June 2015, Al-Madioum, a native of Morocco and naturalized US citizen, and his family traveled from St. Louis Park, Minnesota, to Casablanca, Morocco, to visit their extended family. On 8 July 2015, Al-Madioum left Morocco and traveled to Istanbul, Turkey, and then on to Iraq and Syria, where he joined [Daesh]", the release read.
In March 2019, Al-Madioum was captured and detained by the SDF, the Justice Department noted.
* Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries
