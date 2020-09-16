Trump Viciously Trolls Biden, Retweets Vid of Candidate Grooving to NWA’s ‘F*** tha Police’ Twice

The Democratic candidate was accused of trying to pander to Latino voters on Tuesday after playing an excerpt from Luis Fonsi’s 2017 hit song Despacito on his phone during a campaign stop in Florida.

President Donald Trump has retweeted a manipulated version of Joe Biden’s cringe-worthy moment bumping his head to Despacito, with the original audio replaced with NWA’s 1988 hit F*** tha Police.

China is drooling. They can’t believe this! https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

“China is drooling. They can’t believe this!” Trump wrote.

This was the second time Trump retweeted the video, having previously posting it along with the comment “What is this all about?”

What is this all about? https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

Trump offered no explanation for the tweets. However, Republicans have repeatedly attacked Biden and the Democrats for their alleged plans to defund or eliminate the police in the wake of mass anti-racism and police violence protests in cities across America this past summer. Biden himself has denied having any plans to “defund the police,” saying law enforcement “need more help” and “more assistance,” and accusing the president himself of “defunding the police” through cuts to a $10 billion crime bill he co-authored in 1994 which ended up nearly doubling the number of Americans behind bars.

Twitter tagged the video as “Manipulated Media” following the Trump retweets.

Biden took flak from social media users on Tuesday while trying to woo voters in Kissimmee, Florida by playing an excerpt from hit 2017 Spanish-language song Despicato by Luis Fonsi, and awkwardly suggesting that if he “had the talent of any of these people [he’d] be elected president by acclamation.”

The moment was instantly compared in cringe-worthiness to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 attempt to pander to African American voters by saying she carries hot sauce around in her purse during a radio interview.