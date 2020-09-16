Trump Approves Oregon Disaster Declaration as Wildfires Ravaging State

President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for Oregon, as the state is being hit by wildfires and straight-line winds, which started on 7 September and have continued since then.
"The President's action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion", the statement on Tuesday said.
National Guard Adj. Gen. Mike Stencel said earlier that almost 700 soldiers and airmen have been mobilised to fight the ongoing fires, and that the number will exceed 1,000 Guard members by the end of the week.
Tanker action in Oregon 😎✈️ pic.twitter.com/mLuwXmWxAx— Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) September 15, 2020
As of Monday, 34 wildfires have burned through more than 935,000 acres in Oregon.
Wildfires have been raging in 12 states across the US West Coast, including California and Washington.
