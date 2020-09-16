Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Photographer of Sexual Assualt

The incident allegedly happened when the now-famous model was only at the starting point of her career and agreed on a overnight photoshoot in lingerie.

Emily Ratajkowski has claimed photographer Jonathan Leder sexually assaulted her during an explicit photoshoot in 2012.

In a lengthy article published on Vulture on Tuesday, the model writes that her agent at that time said she was going to Leder's house to do pictures for some magazine. At his home, where she also saw two kids upon arrival, Ratajkowski said she drank a glass of red wine he offered her.

"He offered me a glass of red wine, which, in my nervousness and desire to seem older and wiser than I was, I accepted and drank quickly", she said.

After that, the model learnt they would be shooting with her in lingerie, which, she said, her agent did not mention to her, but she "wasn’t concerned", because she had done "countless lingerie shoots" before. Ratajkowski also said she agreed to an underwear photoshoot because her mentors taught her it was "important to earn a reputation as hardworking and easygoing".

While doing pictures, Leder suddenly said, "Let's try naked now". Ratajkowski said that she "had been shot nude a handful of times before, always by men", and got naked, but "the second I dropped my clothes, a part of me disassociated", she wrote.

Ratajkowski said she did not remember certain moments because she felt "very, very drunk", and moments later she found herself cuddled with Leder on the coach, where the alleged incident happened.

"Most of what came next was a blur except for the feeling. I dont remember kissing, but I do remember his fingers suddenly being inside of me", she claims.

Ratajkowski said she felt pain and stopped him, after which the photographer "stood up abruptly and scurried silently into the darkness up the stairs". She then went to sleep and left in the morning.

Imperial Publishing told PageSix that Ratajkowski's claims are false and she is only looking for fame.

"We are all deeply disturbed to read Ms. Ratajkowski's latest (false) statements to NY Mag in her never-ending search for press and publicity", a representative said on Tuesday. "Of course Mr. Leder totally denies her outrageous allegations of being ‘assaulted'. It is grotesque and sad that she is so vindictive to lie in such a way to the press routinely."

Ratajkowski's pictures from that photoshoot were published in Leder's book from Imperial Pictures Publishing in 2016. While the model insists neither she nor her agent gave them permission, Leder claims there was a release contract signed.

The model added that she is not seeking a lawsuit against them because her attorney said it would be "fruitless" and too expensive.