Register
00:56 GMT16 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Emily Ratajkowski arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif

    Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Photographer of Sexual Assualt

    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107919/26/1079192692_0:0:3077:1731_1200x675_80_0_0_6b6ce7efe98b78bf689035b538059af7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009161080469395-emily-ratajkowski-accuses-photographer-of-sexual-assualt/

    The incident allegedly happened when the now-famous model was only at the starting point of her career and agreed on a overnight photoshoot in lingerie.

    Emily Ratajkowski has claimed photographer Jonathan Leder sexually assaulted her during an explicit photoshoot in 2012.

    In a lengthy article published on Vulture on Tuesday, the model writes that her agent at that time said she was going to Leder's house to do pictures for some magazine. At his home, where she also saw two kids upon arrival, Ratajkowski said she drank a glass of red wine he offered her.

    "He offered me a glass of red wine, which, in my nervousness and desire to seem older and wiser than I was, I accepted and drank quickly", she said.

    After that, the model learnt they would be shooting with her in lingerie, which, she said, her agent did not mention to her, but she "wasn’t concerned", because she had done "countless lingerie shoots" before. Ratajkowski also said she agreed to an underwear photoshoot because her mentors taught her it was "important to earn a reputation as hardworking and easygoing".

    While doing pictures, Leder suddenly said, "Let's try naked now". Ratajkowski said that she "had been shot nude a handful of times before, always by men", and got naked, but "the second I dropped my clothes, a part of me disassociated", she wrote. 

    Ratajkowski said she did not remember certain moments because she felt "very, very drunk", and moments later she found herself cuddled with Leder on the coach, where the alleged incident happened.

    "Most of what came next was a blur except for the feeling. I dont remember kissing, but I do remember his fingers suddenly being inside of me", she claims.

    Ratajkowski said she felt pain and stopped him, after which the photographer "stood up abruptly and scurried silently into the darkness up the stairs". She then went to sleep and left in the morning.

    Imperial Publishing told PageSix that Ratajkowski's claims are false and she is only looking for fame.

    "We are all deeply disturbed to read Ms. Ratajkowski's latest (false) statements to NY Mag in her never-ending search for press and publicity", a representative said on Tuesday. "Of course Mr. Leder totally denies her outrageous allegations of being ‘assaulted'. It is grotesque and sad that she is so vindictive to lie in such a way to the press routinely."

    Ratajkowski's pictures from that photoshoot were published in Leder's book from Imperial Pictures Publishing in 2016. While the model insists neither she nor her agent gave them permission, Leder claims there was a release contract signed.

    The model added that she is not seeking a lawsuit against them because her attorney said it would be "fruitless" and too expensive.

    Tags:
    lawsuit, accusations, United States, photoshoot, model
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse