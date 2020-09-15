Biden Mistakes Iran for Iraq During His Florida Speech

On Tuesday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a new slip of the tongue mistaking Iran for Iraq during a speech in Tampa, Florida.
Joe Biden confuses Iran & Iraq pic.twitter.com/Kpo6KbWL8E— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 15, 2020
"US troops died in Iran and Afghanistan, 6,000, as of today, 923", he said. "Not roughly 6,900 — 923, because every one of these fallen angels left behind a family, left behind a community."
Biden corrected himself when speaking about the number of wounded troops in the two countries.
"US troops wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan, 53,192. Not over 53,000", he said.
This is not the first time that Biden has made a gaffe that has led Americans to speculate about the state of his mental health.
Speculation about a potential deterioration in Biden's mental state prompted him in July to request his doctor to a release medical assessment, which described Biden as a “healthy, vigorous 77-year-old male”.
