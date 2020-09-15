Canada Not Imposing Retaliatory Tariffs After US Lifts Aluminum Duties - Minister

Canada will not impose retaliatory measures on US products following the Trump administration’s decision to drop its 10 percent tariff on Canadian aluminum, International Trade Minister Mary Ng told reporters on Tuesday.
"Today, the United States announced their intention to drop these tariffs on imports of Canadian aluminum retroactive to September 1, 2020. Canada welcomes this decision… Canada will not be imposing reciprocal countermeasures on the United States," Ng said.
The Trump administration imposed the 10 per cent tariff on raw aluminum from Canada on Aug. 16 under Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act, which states the imports pose a threat to American national security, amid condemnation from aluminum organizations on both sides of the border.
The USTR stipulated that Canadian aluminum arrivals in the United States should be no more than 83,000 tons in September, 70,000 in October, 83,000 in November and 70,000 in December.
It said if imports exceeded the expected volume in any month, they were expected to decline by a corresponding amount in the subsequent month.
“Based on these expectations, the United States will resume duty-free treatment of non-allowed, unwrought aluminum retrospective to September 1, 2020,” the USTR said, adding that six weeks after the end of any month during this period, the United States will determine whether actual shipments met expectations.
However, if actual shipments exceeded 105 percent of the expected volume for any month during the four-month period, then the 10 percent tariff will be reimposed retroactively on all shipments made that month, it said.
