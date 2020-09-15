Trump Retweets Post Tagged 'PedoBiden' Showing Former VP Whispering to ex-Defence Secretary's Wife

President Donald Trump retweeted a post showing the ex-Defence Secretary Ash Carter giving a swearing-in speech at the White House in February 2015, while his wife, Carter, and Joe Biden are standing nearby.
The GIF captures the moment when Biden leans towards Carter's wife from behind and whispers something in her ear, with his hands placed on her shoulders. She then smiles and nods.
We can beat them at their game .. #PedoBiden pic.twitter.com/SjNsUTrdGA— 🇺🇸Conservative Girl🇺🇸 (@ConservUSA38) September 15, 2020
It is not unclear why exactly this hashtag was placed there, as the woman is certainly above school age.
Carter's spouse clarified the situation in a post published on Medium in 2019 and dubbed "The #MeToo Story That Wasn't Me", alluding to the modern movement against sexual harassment. The woman wrote that Biden's embrace was meant to express support for them and that she and her husband have long been friends with the former vice president.
"But a still shot taken from a video — misleadingly extracted from what was a longer moment between close friends — sent out in a snarky tweet — came to be the lasting image of that day."
The picture of Biden and Carter's wife became viral back in 2015 and attracted attention again in 2019, sparking a lot of jokes on social media.
