Register
15:49 GMT15 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump concludes a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Regional Airport in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, U.S., September 8, 2020

    Poll Shows Narrow Trump Lead in Battleground State of North Carolina

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080434461_0:58:3036:1766_1200x675_80_0_0_2f3eb8a5cdf9711858c1b5f9d8fe86e4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009151080463945-poll-shows-narrow-trump-lead-in-battleground-state-of-north-carolina/

    Swing-state North Carolina backed the winner in four of the last five general elections, including Trump in 2016, Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and George W Bush in 2000 and 2004. With 15 electoral college votes it is an important prize for candidates.

    US President Donald Trump is narrowly leading Democrat rival Joe Biden in the swing state of North Carolina, according to a new poll.

    The Trafalgar Group poll gave Trump 47.8 per cent support, compared to 46.1 per cent for Biden - a difference of 1.7 per cent, smaller than the pollsters' 2.95 per cent margin of error. 

    ​Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen was on 1.6 per cent support, with the Green Party's Howie Hawkins and Constitution Party's Don Blankenship both with half a per cent. The poll surveyed 1,046 respondents between September 9 and 11.

    This combination of file photos created on March 4, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump(L) speaking to the media prior to departing from the White House in Washington, DC, on March 3, 2020, and Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden at a Nevada Caucus watch party on February 22, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the Nevada caucuses. - President Donald Trump on March 4, 2020 hailed Democrat Joe Biden's incredible comeback in the primaries race and signaled how he will attack the new frontrunner, saying he was surrounded by far leftists. It was a great comeback for Joe Biden, an incredible comeback when you think about it, Trump told reporters at the White House the morning after the Democrats' Super Tuesday polls. Biden is running as a moderate, in contrast to his leftist rival Bernie Sanders, but Trump insisted that some of the former vice president's handlers are further left than Bernie. That's pretty scary.
    © AFP 2020 / SAUL LOEB
    New Poll Shows Donald Trump, Joe Biden Deadlocked in Battleground State as 2020 Race Tightens
    With 15 electoral college votes in the election, North Carolina is an important swing state. It backed the winner in four of the last five general elections, voting for Trump in 2016, Democrat Barack Obama in 2008 and George W Bush in 2000 and 2004. Republican Mitt Romney won the state in 2012, but lost overall to Obama.

    Under the 'electoral college' system of US presidential elections, each state is allocated a number of electors based on its population. In all but two states, the candidate who gets the most ballots wins the votes of all the electors, similar to the 'first past the post' system of UK Parliamentary elections.

    Only the states of Maine and Nebraska split their electors between the candidates, on the basis of who wins the popular vote in each congressional district - two for Democrat stronghold Maine and three for Republican hinterland Nebraska.

    Four elections in US history have seen the candidate who wins more votes overall lose out in the electoral college, including Bush's election in 2000 and Trump's 2016 win.

    Just 15 of the 50 US states are considered swing or battleground territories in presidential elections. 

    Related:

    Twitter Bans Videos of Biden Touching Girls Over 'Child Sexual Exploitation' Rules, Users Observe
    Network of Liberal ‘Dark Money’ Democrat Groups to ‘Carpet-Bomb’ 2020 Election, Report Claims
    Crowd Chants ‘Lock Him Up’ After Trump Again Accuses Obama of Spying on His 2016 Election Campaign
    Tags:
    opinion poll, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    To the Ends of the Earth: Cooperation Between Russia and China in the Arctic
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse