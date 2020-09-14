Police Car Runs Over Trump Protester After He Climbs on Vehicle - Video

A Trump protester in California has been run over by a police car near Palm Street and Dudley Boulevard in McClellan Park, California, according to a video shared online by witnesses at the scene.
The rally participants are seen with offensive slogans against the president. After the protester gets knocked down, part of them run to help him, while another is seen shouting and throwing objects at the police.
Protests against President Donald Trump just took a turn. Bystander video shows a protester climb on top of a CHP car. The officer keeps driving— knocking the protester onto the street. The protester is waiting on medical aid @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Wi7lDvzZdX— Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) September 14, 2020
The rally took place amid President Trump's visit to the state. Demonstrators, including both Trump supporters and counter-protesters, gathered at McClellan Airport at the time the president's plane was about to leave.
