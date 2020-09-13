ByteDance Rejects Microsoft Bid For TikTok US Operations

Microsoft was considered as the main potential buyer of TikTok US operations after US President Donald Trump announced his intention to ban TikTok in the country.

ByteDance backtracked on selling TikTok US operations to Microsoft, the latter revealed in a blog post on Sunday.

"ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft. We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests. To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combatting disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement", the company's statement read.

Microsoft noted that it looks forward to see how the service will "evolve" in the listed "important areas".

The decision by ByteDance to reject Microsoft's proposal makes Oracle the main potential TikTok buyer. Reuters reported, citing unnamed source, that ByteDance chose Oracle as the winning bidder for the US operations of TikTok.

Oracle is an American multinational computer technology company that sells database software along with cloud engineering systems.

US vs. TikTok

The viral video platform found itself in the US crosshairs after President Donald Trump announced late August his intention to ban TikTok in the country over fears of "national security threat", following a line of allegations that the app is controlled by Beijing and could "meddle" in the US election.

In response, TikTok sued the US administration over the executive order envisaging the app's ban in the country, arguing that blocking TikTok would mean "eliminating the creation of 10,000 American jobs and irreparably harming the millions of Americans who turn to this app for entertainment, connection, and legitimate livelihoods that are vital especially during the pandemic".

China, in its turn, supported TikTok's move to "take up legal weapons to defend their rightful interests", while having repeatedly denied any dependence of the app on Beijing.

