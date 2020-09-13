Gunman Critically Injures 2 Los Angeles County Deputies in Compton, Sheriff's Dep't Says

"Moments ago, 2 of our Sheriff Deputies were shot in Compton and were transported to a local hospital. They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tweeted.
The department posted a video of the incident and said that the gunman opened fire "without warning or provocation."
The suspect remains at large.
Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020
