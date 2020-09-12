Register
    Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden hands over a six pack of beer to Frank Barta that he said he brought for firefighters after promising to bring beer during a previous visit to Shanksville fire station number 627 long ago, as Biden stopped at the fire hall after visiting the nearby Flight 93 National Memorial to those killed when hijacked Flight 93 crashed into an open field on September 11, 2001, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, September 11, 2020.

    ‘I Keep My Promises’: Biden Surprises Firefighters on 9/11 Anniversary, Brings Long-Promised Beer

    US
    by
    On Friday, Democratic presidential nominee and former US vice president, Joe Biden, along with his wife Jill, paid a visit to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania, as the country commemorates the 19th anniversary of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States.

    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday surprised firefighters at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Co. Station 627, in the US state of Pennsylvania, delivering two six-packs of beer, a promise he made to the workers during a 2012 visit to the facility.

    The former vice president, on the campaign trail, showed up at the Shanksville fire station following his visit, along with his spouse Jill Biden, to the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Friday to mark the 19th anniversary of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States, in which almost 3,000 people lost their lives.

    During Biden’s visit to the fire station, one of the firefighters reminded the Democratic nominee of a promise he made many years ago to bring beer the next time he comes to town. Biden immediately went back to his vehicle and brought out the promised gift, along with a Bundt cake and pastries.

    “I keep my promises!” Biden told the firefighters.

    The incident was met with various reaction on social media, with Twitter users suggesting the US “is literally craving empathy and kindness from a leader” now a days.

    “Isn't it amazing how such a small act moves us these days?” the user questioned. “Our country is literally craving empathy and kindness from a leader.”

    Another user suggested that the former vice president is “just the best man for this moment”, adding that he’s now “proud” of voting for Biden during the Democratic primaries before he was nominated in mid-August.

    Some users imagined what Biden’s opponent, US President Donald Trump, would have done in the same scenario.

    Some users characterized Biden’s deed as “just another example of the phony Biden campaign”. And another person criticized Biden for “serving something that requires people to take OFF their masks” amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

