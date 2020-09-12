Register
02:05 GMT12 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The National September 11 Memorial and Museum are set for a memorial service, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in New York. Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil. Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pa., on Sept. 11, 2001.

    Worker Exposed to 9/11 Toxins Continues to Suffer, Neglected by US Government

    © AP Photo / Mark Lennihan
    US
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0c/1080436071_0:319:3072:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_ea512be0de9cbd1ec0ad6364ae363ba7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009121080435347-worker-exposed-to-911-toxins-continues-to-suffer-neglected-by-us-government/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik), Barrington M. Salmon - Not a day passes when Gina Gentile’s body does not remind her that things are not well, or something, be it a thought or a smell, conjures up her personal tragedy. She suffers from a number of health problems after prolonged exposure to toxic dust particles and pollutants while working at Ground Zero.

    Since becoming ill Gentile said she has not received the assistance from the government or compensation she deserves for contracting illnesses while working in an environment that New York City, state and federal officials said was safe.

    And now that America is grappling with COVID-19 and losing, her anxieties and concerns for her health have ratcheted up.

    On 11 September 2001, two aircraft loaded with about 40,000 pounds of jet fuel crashed into the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers. Two days later, Gentile began working at Ground Zero as part of a team from a New Jersey laboratory which set up a triage section at the site.

    "I worked that job for a full two years at 139 Fulton Street picking up specimens and dropping off medical supplies right in the heart of Ground Zero," she told Sputnik.

    Gentile is one of an estimated 40,000 people who worked or volunteered at Ground Zero in the poisonous dust and around fires that burned for months. And Gentile is one of those thousands who have fallen ill with heart and liver problems, cancers, kidney disease and the deterioration of their organs and nervous systems.

    Because she has chronic laryngitis, Gentile is unable to talk but she agreed to answer a Sputnik reporter’s questions by email.

    Researchers and medical specialists determined that dust from the fallen Twin Towers had more than 2,500 contaminants, including asbestos, a toxic cancer-causing agent; detectable amounts of mercury and lead; construction debris; dioxins and other poisons caused by fires that burned unabated; as well as other poisonous, deadly chemical substances and pollutants.

    Gentile unknowingly inhaled all this for two years and soon came down with an assortment of illnesses.

    "It has been a nightmare. I was diagnosed with severe asthma, chronic sinusitis and I also had intestinal digestive issues and kidney disease. Now, I have chronic laryngitis," said Gentile, a wife and mother. "It has affected my family drastically financially and emotionally. And no, I have not been compensated."

    It is estimated that about 400,000 people were exposed to toxins who were not first responders. School children, teachers, employees, and nearby residents breathed in toxic fumes and air contaminated with asbestos, crushed microscopic building materials, shards of glass and other contaminants.

    Nearly 3,000 people died on 11 September and since then, more than 2,000 have died of illnesses related to 9/11. So far, more than 43,000 people have been officially determined to be suffering from a 9/11-related health problem.

    The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund was established in 2011 to offer payouts to compensate for the illnesses and deaths caused by exposure to the toxins at the site. The $7.3 billion fund had paid out $5 billion to 21,000 claimants but it was running out of money and still had claims from more than 19,000 people to take care of.

    However, Gentile will not get any of that help or assistance from other 9/11-related pools of money because of a loophole that prevents her from taking advantage of the much-needed funds.

    "The private workers and students and people that were living there in, around or close to Ground Zero are not considered first responders," she said. "Because they’re in this Catch 22, they get denied Workers Comp. The best example is the article on the ASPCA worker who died the day after the Workers Compensation Board denied her benefits although she had cancer."

    Gentile said she does not believe they treated anyone fairly.

    "I think we should be entitled to collect Workers Compensation benefits. In my case, I was in a Catch 22 because I was working for a company that was helping the first responders but I am not a first responder or a city worker therefore I cannot claim disability or compensation because they consider me a private worker," Gentile said.

    Gentile, who said she has lost her hearing twice during this ordeal, said she and many others like her feel forgotten, ignored and marginalized.

    "They made me an offer but my attorney amended the offer," she said. "Also, they have a program, a WTC 911 program for medical treatment but the best part is that they bill my coverage, which is unbelievable."

    She said there is no justice for people who are sick.

    "Basically, I think they are just waiting for us to die. My question is, where did all the funding go?" Gentile asked.

    Even with the many health problems she has, Gentile said she is still forced to work so she and her husband can continue to pay bills and maintain their household. Her concerns are exacerbated because she is someone with pre-existing underlying health conditions in the middle of a global pandemic that has so far sickened more than 6.3 million people and killed close to 200,000.

    "The pandemic, I feel, is deadly to 9/11 WTC victims. We are high risk but I have to work to survive. That is just the way it is," Gentile said.

    9/11, she added, was the tip of the iceberg of injustice and inhumane treatment from the government.

    "Never in a million years would I think I would be dealing with 9/11 and the coronavirus and having a president like [Donald] Trump and also be dealing with the hate and people being racist and naive and ignorant. We are going backwards," Gentile warned.

    The similarities between 9/11 and what is going on now means the government has to be reformed and changed, Gentile said. The government needs to stop being greedy and start caring for humanity.

    Gentile also noted where the government, for her, really exists.

    "My government is the Good Lord above," Gentile concluded.

    Related:

    Falcon 9 Lifts Off From Florida With Argentine Remote Sensing Satellite, SpaceX Says
    Belarusian Opposition Figure Tikhanovskaya to Visit Warsaw on 9 September, NGO Says
    Boat Crash Off UK’s Southampton Kills 15-Year-Old Girl, Injures 11 Others
    Niece of Osama Bin Laden Proclaims That Trump’s Reelection is Necessary to Prevent Second 9/11
    11 Students of Boston's Northeastern University Dismissed for Violating Coronavirus Requirements
    Tags:
    US, 9/11, toxic ash
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US Mourns the 19th Anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attack
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse