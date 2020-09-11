Register
21:26 GMT11 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vampire

    Debate Over 'Vampire Skeleton' Rages After Researcher Disputes Archeologist Claim

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe

    Conflict has erupted among researchers over the alleged discovery of a female human skeleton who was, according to an archaeologist, buried as a vampire.

    Researchers have disputed claims made by archeologists that a human female was subject to a "vampire burial", causing widespread discourse over the true nature of her death, according to media reports.

    Researchers made the discovery at a mass grave of 16th-century plague victims on the Venetian island of Nuovo Lazzaretto.

    According to forensic anthropologist Matteo Borrini of the University of Florence, the recovery may be the first vampire burial known in archeology.

    ​The remains of a woman show that she had a brick shoved in her mouth, while Borrini suggested that her corpse was apparently wrapped in a shroud, indicated by the position of her collarbone.

    Simona Minozzi at the University of Pisa in Italy, however, spoke to LiveScience saying that she finds it "surprising that the reviewers of an important journal such as the Journal of Forensic Sciences had given permission to publish the article of Nuzzolese and Borrini with inadequate scientific evidence to support their hypothesis".

    Minozzi offers that photos show the body surrounded by bricks and tiles, meaning the brick was not necessarily used in an exorcism.

    The researcher also explained that the jaws of corpses very often fall open, and items routinely fall in, referencing a skeleton with a thigh bone in its mouth discovered in the Venetian cemetery of Vecchio Lazzaretto.

    Minozzi described the vampire theory as "nonsense", and said that there was no evidence of shroud in place on the body.

    "Unfortunately, this is a common practice in the last few years in Italy", Minozzi noted. "This is probably due to the strong cutting of funds for research in Italy, so researchers seek to attract attention and money through sensational discoveries that often have little to do with science".

    Borrini, in a May 2012 issue of the Journal of Forensic Sciences, responded to criticism by suggesting that the physical details of the burial site support his vampiric explanation.

    "Regarding the criticism of my Italian colleagues, I have to admit that it's a quite unpleasant situation", he said. "It seems that the main reasons of the interest in my research is its mass media success. Well, I want to be clear regarding this — I never looked for the media".

    Vampire superstitions were common during plague-afflicted periods in Europe, and many of the myths boiled down to misconceptions over natural stages of decomposition.

    A newly-deceased corpse can sometimes give the appearance of life as a corpse's skin can retract. Also, hair and nails may seem to grow after death.

    Corpses sometimes look as if they have chewed through their shrouds due to corrosive fluids released during the decaying process.

    While many researchers have disputed the suggestion of vampires, debate over the historical find remains widespread.

    Related:

    Brexit Party Backs 'Nazi Vampire' Candidate from Luftwaffe-Inspired Metal Band - Reports
    I Am the Night... and I Am Tired! Sweet 'Vampire' Kitty Snores Like a Monster
    Vampire Hunter’s Kit Is Up For Auction in England
    Tags:
    Corpse, skeleton, Vampires
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US Mourns the 19th Anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attack
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse